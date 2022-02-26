NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and more: February 25th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

With the NBA season finally resuming after the All-Star break, the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award is only going to intensify. Fans will be watching closely as the final months unfold.

The playoff races in both conferences will be a competitive fight.

The Phoenix Suns have led the Western Conference, but Chris Paul's injury could open the door for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago Bulls have the top spot in the East, but the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are close behind.

With the NBA finally back into action, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson could be a sleeper for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 34; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 1.0

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 36.4%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.3%, 3P% - 32.0%, FT% - 83.2%

The Utah Jazz (36-22) look like a potential sleeper in the Western Conference, sitting in fourth place. The veteran team has the ability to get rolling in a hurry, and offensive wing Jordan Clarkson will be eager to hit the ground running.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz after the reverse JC with theafter the reverse JC with the 😬 after the reverse https://t.co/uDPqZbPnHU

One of the NBA's most valuable bench assets, Clarkson will be a player to keep an eye on in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. Clarkson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3%.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 22; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 8.0

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.8

Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 72.7%

Overall: FG% - 64.6%, 3P% - 26.7%, FT% - 71.3%

The Charlotte Hornets are ninth in the East but are capable of making a push in the tight conference race. After being acquired before the trade deadline, veteran forward Montrezl Harrell should continue to be a valuable asset off the bench.

Harrell has been one of the NBA's top rotation assets with his strong play off the bench. Harrell is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 64.6%.

