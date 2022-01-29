NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and more: January 28th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the NBA season approaches the All-Star break, the race for the Sixth Man of the Year continues to be competitive. The season has brought forth a number of fascinating storylines, especially with the league's trade deadline rapidly approaching.

The Phoenix Suns continue to improve on their lead in the Western Conference, but the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are close behind. In the Eastern Conference, a battle for the top spot has emerged involving the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

With another week of NBA action behind us, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has entered the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 41; Games won - 24; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 11.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 14.2, APG - 2.1, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 40.9%, 3P% - 18.2%, FT% - 76.5%

Overall: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 40.8%, FT% - 87.3%

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-19) are taking the NBA by storm with their shockingly impressive play. The Cavs find themselves third in the Eastern Conference. Though Cleveland has had a number of impressive players in their starting lineup, veteran forward Kevin Love has had a major impact off the bench.

Love has been a productive piece and makes his first debut in the power rankings. Love is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.9% (40.8% from 3-point range). If Cleveland continues its run, it wouldn't be a surprise if Love starts to heat up as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 41; Games won - 20; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 11.3, APG - 1.8, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 14.1, APG - 2.1, RPG - 7.0

Last Week: FG% - 65.4%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 65.2%, 3P% - 28.6%, FT% - 72.9%

After a strong start to the season, the Washington Wizards (23-25) have slid to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Although the team has struggled lately, veteran forward Montrezl Harrell continues to be a crucial component off the bench.

Harrell has built a reputation as an energetic presence with his rebounding and scoring ability. Harrell is averaging 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 65.2%.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein