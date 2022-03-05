NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and more: March 4th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award continues to build with excitement with each passing week. As the NBA season progresses for the final stretch of the regular season, basketball fans around the world will continue to closely monitor a number of fascinating storylines.

There are plenty of teams in both conferences battling to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. In the Western Conference, teams like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors continue to fight to secure the top overall seed, but the Memphis Grizzlies remain hot in pursuit. The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be a competitive race that will come down to the final stretch. A number of teams are making a charge to catch the Miami Heat for the top spot.

With another week of the season behind us, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 37; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 17.5, APG - 1.5, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.8%, 3P% - 31.9%, FT% - 83.6%

The Utah Jazz have had a strong start to the second half of the NBA season. They are currently riding a three-game winning streak and are slotted in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 39-22. The team is starting to find their groove again and veteran wing Jordan Clarkson is starting to heat up.

The veteran guard has built a reputation around the NBA for having the ability to get hot in a hurry when it comes to his scoring. After struggling with his efficiency throughout the year, Clarkson put together an impressive recent week of production. He went on to average 17.5 points while shooting 50.0% from the field. He will continue to be a name to monitor in the Sixth Man of the Year race.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 24; Games lost - 30

Last Week: PPG - 11.0, APG - 3.5, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 14.1, APG - 2.1, RPG - 6.8

Last Week: FG% - 69.2%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 57.1%

Overall: FG% - 63.4%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 71.5%

The Charlotte Hornets continue to battle to make a surge up the standings in the Eastern Conference. The team currently finds itself in ninth place in the ranks with an overall record of 31-33 for the year. Veteran forward Montrezl Harrell continues to be one of the most valuable assets off the bench in the NBA this year.

Harrell has continued to be a strong piece of the puzzle since being acquired by the Hornets prior to the NBA trade deadline. So far this year, Harrell has gone on to average 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and continues to be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year.

No. 3: Kevin Love

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 54; Games won - 30; Games lost - 24

Last Week: PPG - 4.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 14.0, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.1

Last Week: FG% - 13.3%, 3P% - 11.1%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 42.0%, 3P% - 38.8%, FT% - 85.0%

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this year. Although the Cavaliers currently find themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, they remain less than three games behind in climbing as high as fourth. Veteran forward Kevin Love continues to impress with his play off the bench this year for the team.

Love has been a strong force off the bench for the Cavaliers over the last couple of months and has found himself in the mix for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. The veteran forward is currently averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.0% from the field this season.

No. 2: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 27; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 16.4, APG - 1.2, RPG - 4.2

Last Week: FG% - 52.2%, 3P% - 44.4%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.8%, 3P% - 34.7%, FT% - 67.1%

The Charlotte Hornets continue to attempt to make a charge towards securing a spot in the NBA playoffs. Veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has shown to be one of the most valuable bench assets in the league this year. Oubre continues to impress with his play for the Hornets and has been an offensive weapon for the team.

Oubre has built a reputation around the NBA for being a dangerous bucket-getting machine at any moment and he continues to be a valuable part of Charlotte's rotation. In his last week of action, the veteran wing went on to post averages of 19.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2% from the field.

No. 1: Tyler Herro

Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 51; Games won - 33; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 26.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 20.6, APG - 4.0, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 54.1, 3P% - 44.4, FT% - 40.0

Overall: FG% - 43.6%, 3P% - 38.2%, FT% - 86.3%

The Miami Heat continue to hold down the top spot in the Eastern Conference and are starting to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Miami currently finds itself with an overall record of 42-22 on the season and young sharpshooter Tyler Herro continues to be a favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyler Herro last 5 games:



27 PTS | 8 AST

30 PTS | 5 AST

20 PTS | 5 AST

27 PTS | 3 AST

25 PTS | 7 REB



He’s shooting 51% and 44% from three in that span. Tyler Herro last 5 games:27 PTS | 8 AST 30 PTS | 5 AST20 PTS | 5 AST27 PTS | 3 AST25 PTS | 7 REBHe’s shooting 51% and 44% from three in that span. https://t.co/Uv0leKprMi

Herro has been sensational for the Heat this year and has become the most dangerous bench asset in the entire NBA. In his last week of games, Herro went on to average 26.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.1% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range.

