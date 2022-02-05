NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Montrezl Harrell and more: February 4th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award has featured a number of impressive players throughout the year. With the season approaching the All-Star break, fans have been dazzled by the play of many teams.

The Western Conference has a number of teams that look like legitimate NBA Finals contenders, especially the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Right behind them are the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been a pleasant surprise.

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are battling for the top seed. But they will be challenged by the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

With another week of play behind us, it's time to take a look at the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Montrezl Harrell

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 44; Games won - 21; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 14.1, APG - 2.1, RPG - 6.8

Last Week: FG% - 66.7%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 54.5%

Overall: FG% - 65.2%, 3P% - 26.7%, FT% - 71.6%

The Washington Wizards (24-27) have lost seven of their past nine games and have faded in the Eastern Conference. When the Wizards have been successful, they have gotten strong play off the bench from veteran forward Montrezl Harrell.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards



Brought the fight in Philly! Trezz was a force down the stretchBrought the fight in Philly! Trezz was a force down the stretch 💪Brought the fight in Philly! https://t.co/vmxD5QfdZH

A player known for his ability to provide energy, Harrell is an important rotation asset. He's been in the middle of the Sixth Man of the Year conversation throughout the first half of the year. Harrell is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 65.2%.

No. 4: Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Jalen Brunson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 51; Games won - 29; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 14.8, APG - 6.5, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 15.8, APG - 5.5, RPG - 3.8

Last Week: FG% - 52.0%, 3P% - 60.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 50.3%, 3P% - 33.8%, FT% - 80.3%

The Dallas Mavericks (29-23) are holding their ground in the Western Conference, currently in fourth place despite losing three of their past five games. Veteran guard Jalen Brunson has been one of their most important pieces. The "Brunson Burner" has been outstanding and remains in the mix for the Sixth Man award.

With a number of players in-and-out of the lineup this season, Brunson has been a consistent contributor. He's played in 51 of 52 games, with 33 starts. In his last week, Brunson averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 52.0% (60.0% from 3-point range).

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein