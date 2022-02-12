NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson and more: February 11th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the NBA season approaches its All-Star break, the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award continues to offer intrigue. A number of players have showcased their ability to be crucial assets off the bench.

The season has brought a number of fascinating storylines. After Thursday's chaotic trade deadline, the races in both the Eastern and Western conferences are sure to intensify throughout the remainder of the year.

It's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran wing Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 52; Games won - 32; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 17.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 2.0

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 38.5%, 3P% - 22.2%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 40.1%, 3P% - 32.1%, FT% - 81.9%

After going through a rough patch, the Utah Jazz have started to find their groove again. Utah is currently riding a four-game winning streak and is fourth in the Western Conference. Wing Jordan Clarkson has started to heat up and finds himself back in the rankings.

Although Clarkson played only one game last week, he's started to find a rhythm lately. In his last six games, Clarkson has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 41.8%. The bucket-getting veteran continues to be a name to monitor closely.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell is heading to the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 46; Games won - 21; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 16.3, APG - 1.7, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 14.1, APG - 2.1, RPG - 6.7

Last Week: FG% - 56.8%, 3P% - 0.0, FT% - 70.0%

Overall: FG% - 64.5%, 3P% - 26.7%, FT% - 72.7%

The Washington Wizards did well early but are currently 11th in the East, as they've won just two of their last 10 games. Throughout the year, forward Montrezl Harrell has excelled off the bench.

Harrell was traded from the Wizards to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. With his new team, Harrell should have even more of an opportunity to be a crucial asset off the bench. In his last week, Harrell averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shoooting 56.8%. Harrell could continue as an intriguing Sixth Man of the Year candidate, even with his new team.

