NBA Sixth Man of the Year: Latest Power Ranking - April 17th

As the 2020-21 NBA season inches closer to the play-in tournament, it's time for the role players to shine bright. Be it title-contending franchises or playoff hopefuls, teams will now rely more on their second unit players than ever with a higher seed in their sights.

The sixth-man rotation is a vital part of any successful contender. The ongoing campaign has witnessed many twists and turns with injuries and the league's health and safety measures causing turbulence.

The probability of teams facing a similar ordeal in the postseason is high. That is where the bench players will need to step in and play their part to perfection.

Top 5 candidates in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award | 2020-21 NBA season

Despite their troubles in the postseason, the LA Clippers have enjoyed high-impact second-units in recent history. Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Jamal Crawford have received the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in four of the past five seasons for LA.

That said, a new face has emerged as the hands-down favorite to win this year's edition of the Sixth man title.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest power rankings for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

#5 Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks)

Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 25.5 PPG: 12.6 AST: 3.4 REB: 3.6 FG%: 52.3

A new entrant in fifth spot for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award is Mavericks backup Jalen Brunson. The third-year guard is enjoying a career year this season with significant improvements in his production from the floor and shooting percentages.

Brunson is clocking 52.3% from the floor this campaign, while his career shooting average is 48.5%. He has played a significant role in the Mavericks' resurgence in the second half of the season. Brunson has contributed with timely buckets that have helped in keeping the scoreboard ticking in the right direction for Rick Carlisle's side.

Brunson is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in nine appearances in April, with six games where he tallied in double digits.

#4 Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 26.8 PPG: 11.9 AST: 4.2 REB: 3.7 FG%: 52.0

Joe Ingles is on the rise in our power rankings for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. The long-time Utah Jazz forward continues to make a splash with his three-point shooting prowess. This season, Ingles has leveled up from beyond the arc. He is registering a lights-out 48.6% accuracy from the deep compared to his career average of 41.7%.

joe ingles leads the league in hurting the other teams' feelings pic.twitter.com/rNfjWqvfQY — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 11, 2021

Slow-Mo Joe is part of six team members with scoring averages in double digits this season. He is also making an impact with his playmaking abilities, dishing out 4.2 assists per contest. The Utah Jazz will rely on Ingles to give them a boost off the bench come playoff time, especially when their stars are having a slow night.

Ingles is averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in eight appearances this month. He tallied a season-high 34 point outing against the Wizards in March.

#3 Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors)

Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 24.1 PPG: 13.5 AST: 1.1 REB: 6.6 FG%: 51.7

Chris Boucher is having a breakout season with the Toronto Raptors this campaign. The power forward continues to wow crowds with stellar performances. He has produced 20+ points outings on ten occasions, with a season-high 38 points coming against the Chicago Bulls this month.

With 38 PTS, 19 REB on Thursday, Chris Boucher 🇨🇦 is the first @Raptors player to post 35+ PTS and 15+ REB in a game since Chris Bosh did so in 2010! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8Z0C2bqWOw — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) April 9, 2021

Boucher is one of the leading candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. The fourth-year big man is shooting the ball at a career-best 51% rate from the floor. Boucher is also making strides in his long-range game with 38% accuracy from downtown, compared to his career marksmanship of 35% from the three-point line.

A two-time NBA champ, Boucher is among the top scorers for the Raptors this season with a scoring average of 13.5 points per game, doubling his production from last year.

Boucher is averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in April, with six games where he tallied in double digits.

#2 Montrezl Harrell (LA Lakers)

Montrezl Harrell #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 24.4 PPG: 14.2 AST: 1.1 REB: 6.7 FG%: 61.7

Montrezl Harrell is the only candidate in our power rankings who can potentially catch up to Jordan Clarkson in the race for the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Harrell, the reigning Sixth Man title winner, had to expand his role in the Lakers team in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' absence. Harrell has flourished in that period as one of the key players who has kept the Lakers within the top six teams, which is no easy feat to accomplish in a stacked Western Conference.

Harrell continues to help LA with his scoring gifts, adding 14.2 points per game in 56 appearances for the Purple and Gold. He has the best shooting averages among the top candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award, with a stellar 61% shooting accuracy from the floor.

Trez was brought over from the Lakers' cross-town rivals' camp to put them in a better position for the title defense campaign that is about to commence. The 27-year-old will need to play his part to perfection for the LA Lakers to reach the summit again this year.

#1 Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 25.4 PPG: 17.2 AST: 2.2 REB: 3.9 FG%: 42.2

Jordan Clarkson continues to lead our power rankings week after week. The 2014-15 All-Rookie has been touted as the front runner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Clarkson continues to make an impact off the bench as a three-point specialist. He has drilled a whopping 156 long-range treys for the Jazz thus far. The Flame Thrower has proven himself to be a reliable option for coach Quin Snyder.

The ninth-year guard has played some of the best basketball of his life this campaign with a career-best scoring average of 17.2 points in 52 appearances. Clarkson dazzled with a season-high 40 point outing against the 76ers in February, where he went 8 of 13 from downtown.

Clarkson is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in five appearances in April, with an active six-game streak of scoring in double digits. The 28-year-old remains a heavy favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with the season about to reach its conclusion.