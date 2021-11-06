NBA Sixth Man of the Year: November 5th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season continues to march on as we near the completion of the first official month of the new year. There's been plenty of ups-and-downs as well as some impressive performances from players and teams throughout the league. Although some notable teams have gotten off to slow starts, there's also some teams that have come out of the gate strong.

The opening month of the NBA is always a popular time for overreactions. Teams sometimes take a while to find their groove and build chemistry, and it can take a bit for players to get into a good rhythm. But there's also the other side of the story, in which some players can come out of the gate on fire and gain the rapid attention of fans and analysts. While the starters of an NBA team are always going to get the most publicity, there's been a number of players coming off the bench who have started to turn heads with their play so far. It's time for an updated look at this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

#5 Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield makes his debut on the Sixth Man of the Year rankings

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 8; Games won - 4; Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 16.8, APG - 1.5, RPG - 5.8

Last Week: FG% - 43.9, 3P% - 43.3%, FT% - 100%

Overall: FG% - 41.9, 3P% - 40.5%, FT% - 87.5%

A new week in the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings welcomes a new member of the top 5. The Sacramento Kings have been a pleasant surprise so far in the NBA. They currently find themselves at 4-4 on the year, but they've had a couple of impressive wins over tough opponents. The team has suddenly developed some intriguing depth, especially with their backcourt. One of the most impressive players on the Kings roster as of late has been Buddy Hield.

Hield has started to put together some impressive performances for the Kings as of late. During the last week of action, Hield averaged 19.0 points per game while shooting 43.3% from downtown. His performance resulted in the Kings picking up a couple of wins, including an impressive road victory against the Phoenix Suns. His impressive play of late earns him fifth spot in this week's Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

#4 Cam Reddish

Could Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish make some noise in the Sixth Man of the Year rankings?

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 9; Games won - 4; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 1.0, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 13.1, APG - 1.0, RPG - 2.7

Last Week: FG% - 44.7, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 90.0%

Overall: FG% - 41.8, 3P% - 38.1%, FT% - 87.0%

After an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season, Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish was quickly looking like a potential breakout star. Since then, Reddish has seen his production cool off a bit. He's still one of the top talents off the bench this year, and has had plenty of eye-opening performances on the offensive side of the ball.

Reddish will continue to be a popular candidate for Sixth Man of the Year based off his ability to put up scary numbers as an offensive weapon. He's currently averaging 13.1 points per game on the season while shooting 41.8% from the field. As of now, the Hawks find themselves at 4-5 on the year. If Reddish starts to consistently put up some impressive numbers, he's going to be a name to watch on this list this NBA season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar