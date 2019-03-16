NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 16 Mar 2019, 11:53 IST

Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks (24-45) vs Boston Celtics (42-27), TD Garden

The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are coming off a victory against the Sacramento Kings, whereas the Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Let's see how things stand for both teams ahead of tonight's clash.

The Atlanta Hawks perspective

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have won two games in a row and will be aiming for their 3rd straight victory tonight.

The victory against the Grizzlies saw John Collins go off for 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds on the night. Trae Young and Alex Len supported him well with 22 and 20 points respectively. They will be willing to repeat their performance against the high-quality Boston Celtics' side.

Predicted Starting Lineup: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Dewayne Dedmon, Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.

The Boston Celtics perspective

Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

The Celtics have finally started to find their groove with just two losses in their last seven games.

They beat the Kings on Thursday where Kyrie Irving got his form back and finished with 31 points and 12 dishes on the night. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris contributed well with 22 and 21 points respectively. The Celtics should not take this Hawks team lightly and will be looking to maintain the winning momentum.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Marcus Morris Sr., Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

How things might unfold

The Celtics are at home and confident. They have beaten the Hawks in all the previous meeting this season.

The Hawks have struggled in the away games and lack the type of quality in the lineup to beat the Celtics.

Prediction: Boston Celtics to beat Atlanta Hawks

