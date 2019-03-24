NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will take on the Charlotte Hornets

Match Preview

The Charlotte Hornets travel to Toronto knowing that time is running out to make the playoffs. Last nights win over the Boston Celtics gave the Hornets renewed hope, although, in the battle for the final playoff spot, Charlotte still sit two games behind both the Magic and Heat

Toronto will also be looking to find some sort of momentum after dropping three of their last six. The Raptors have now fallen three games behind the East-leading Bucks, and the team will need a strong end to the season in order to secure second ahead of the in-form 76ers.

Team News

The Raptors have no long-term injuries, although Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable due to a right ankle injury. Lowry sprained his ankle last week and has subsequently been involved in just one of the Raptors' previous four games. If Lowry is deemed fit to start, Danny Green will likely be the man to drop out of the lineup.

The Hornets meanwhile will have three player's that will be assessed ahead of the game. Nicolas Batum, Cody Zeller, and Michael-Kidd Gilchrist all missed the win over the Celtics, and the trio is all listed as day-to-day.

Predicted Toronto Raptors starting lineup: Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F), Marc Gasol (C), Fred VanLeet (G), Danny Green (G)

Predicted Charlotte Hornets starting lineup: Miles Bridges (F), Marvin Williams (F), Bismack Biyombo (C), Kemba Walker (G), Dwayne Bacon (G)

Match prediction:

The Raptors have dominated the Hornets in recent years, winning the last five meetings, and that trend is likely to continue here. Toronto currently boasts a 29-8 record on their own court, while the Hornets have managed just eleven wins on the road all season. Toronto also has a much healthier roster, and Leonard has been in red-hot form throughout the month of March.

