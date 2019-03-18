NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-53) vs Detroit Pistons (36-33), Quicken Loans Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are coming off a defeat against the Mavs, whereas the Pistons beat the Raptors on Sunday.

Let us see how things stand for the teams ahead of the clash tonight.

The Detroit Pistons perspective

The Pistons are clearly on a mission to make a mark in this years' NBA season. They have lost just three in their last 13 games and beat the 2nd ranked team in the East yesterday, the Toronto Raptors.

As a team, the Pistons are shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the three-point line. Blake Griffin has led the team averaging 24.7 points, while Andre Drummond has supported him well with an average of 17.4 points per game.

The Pistons face another easy game tonight against the Cavs who are struggling this season. They will be willing to maintain their winning momentum.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown Jr., Andre Drummond, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Jackson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers perspective

This season has been a disastrous one for the Cavs. They have gone back to the rebuilding phase, and the management is already aiming for future domination. However, they can still play a party spoiler this year for a lot of teams.

As a team, the Cavs are shooting 44% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the three-point line. Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson are the leading scorers, averaging 18.3 and 16.9 points respectively.

They will be aiming to upset the Pistons tonight and bring some joy to the home fans.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, Ante Zizic, Collin Sexton and Brandon Knight.

How things might unfold

The Pistons are strong, and are coming off a huge win. Their confidence level is skyrocketing and they will be looking to dominate the weak Cavs squad.

The Cavs don't have much to offer but an inexperienced young team who are no doubt talented.

Prediction: Detroit Pistons to beat Cleveland Cavaliers

