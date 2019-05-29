NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 29 May 2019, 02:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors- Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, 9:00 pm ET

The 2018-19 NBA season has reached its culmination, and its the Toronto Raptors taking on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of NBA Finals at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Warriors are well rested after a clean sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, whereas the Raptors made their way past the Bucks after a gritty 6-game series.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams ahead of the first clash of the finals.

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

No Durant, No Cousins, the Warriors still swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were too hot to handle for their opponents, and they will be willing to put on another show at the Scotiabank arena on Thursday.

Stephen Curry came alive in the absence of Durant and took the load of scoring on his shoulders, shooting 6.3 treys per game. He averaged 36.5 points against the Blazers, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and dishing 7.3 assists per game. His partner in crime, Klay Thompson, averaged 21.5 points per game and produced some considerable performances to make an impact. However, he shot just 37.8% from the field which would be an area to improve upon in the Finals.

A lot will also depend on Draymond green if one of the above guards experiences a bad day. Green has been exceptional all-around, and same will be expected him in the Finals. With Durant ruled out for the Game 1 due to Calf Injury, I expect Andre Iguodala to start the game for the Warriors. Also, Andrew Bogut will be the preferred option against Marc Gasol.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry.

The Toronto Raptors' perspective

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

After being down by two games in the Conference Finals against the Bucks, the Raptors never looked back, winning the next four fair and square. This win shows the character and the temperament of this coagulated squad which looks in great shape.

Kawhi Leonard is the flag-bearer for the Raptors and his numbers commensurate with the fact. He has been exceptional on both the ends of the floor, averaging 29.8 points, dishing 4.3 assists and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game. Pascal Siakkam has supported him well with 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game but shot just 20% from beyond the three-point line. He will be willing to better the numbers this time around.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet are two crucial pieces to this Raptors' puzzle, and with them in rhythm, things get smooth and easy for the squad. Also, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell contributing from the bench further reduces pressure off Leonard's shoulders.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green.

How things might unfold

Durant's absence had no degrading effect for the Warriors as they routed the Blazers in Conference Finals. However, this Raptors team is no fluke. They have a well-balanced squad with high-calibre players like Ibaka and Powell coming off the bench.

Defensively, the Raptors are an exceptional team. So, I expect them to give hard times to lights of Curry and Thompson. With shooters out of the picture, the Warriors have a little chance in Toronto this time around.

I expect a Raptors' victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. We can also expect Durant to be back at the helm of affairs for the Warriors in the Game 2.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors to beat Golden State Warriors