NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 // 02 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will tonight take on the Sacramento Kings

Match Preview

The Rockets and Sacramento will face off once again tonight, just days after Houston recorded a comfortable 119-108 win over their Western rivals.

The Rockets enter the game sitting fourth in the West with a 49-28 record, winning 16 of their last 19 games. Mike D'Antoni's team look set to secure homecourt advantage, although they will be keen to secure another win tonight as they look to avoid a first-round matchup with the fifth-placed Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Kings technically have nothing to play for, although three wins over their final five games would secure their first winning record since the 2005-06 season.

Team News

The Houston Rockets have struggled with injuries all season long, and the team continues to be without both Kenneth Faried and Gerald Green. Faried remains out with a knee injury, while Green is set to miss a fifth consecutive game through a shoulder problem. The duo could return later this week, although tonight's game will come too early.

The Kings also have injury issues of their own. Wenyen Gabriel is out for the remainder of the season, while Harry Giles III is out of tonight's game due to a thigh injury. Yogi Ferrell is also a doubt due to a right ankle sprain.

Predicted Houston Rockets starting lineup

Eric Gordon (F), P.J. Tucker (F), Clint Capela (C), James Harden (G), Chris Paul (G)

Predicted Sacramento Kings starting lineup

Harrison Barnes (F), Marvin Bagley (F), Willie Cauley-Stein (C), De'Aaron Fox, (G), Buddy Hield (G)

Match prediction

Heading into April, the Houston Rockets are the NBA's most inform team. After months of struggling to finalize his rotation, Mike D'Antoni has finally found a winning formula, and while the Kings won't be blown away, Houston fans can expect a comfortable win.

