×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Preview
15   //    02 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will tonight take on the Sacramento Kings
James Harden and the Houston Rockets will tonight take on the Sacramento Kings

Match Preview

The Rockets and Sacramento will face off once again tonight, just days after Houston recorded a comfortable 119-108 win over their Western rivals.

The Rockets enter the game sitting fourth in the West with a 49-28 record, winning 16 of their last 19 games. Mike D'Antoni's team look set to secure homecourt advantage, although they will be keen to secure another win tonight as they look to avoid a first-round matchup with the fifth-placed Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Kings technically have nothing to play for, although three wins over their final five games would secure their first winning record since the 2005-06 season.

Team News

The Houston Rockets have struggled with injuries all season long, and the team continues to be without both Kenneth Faried and Gerald Green. Faried remains out with a knee injury, while Green is set to miss a fifth consecutive game through a shoulder problem. The duo could return later this week, although tonight's game will come too early.

The Kings also have injury issues of their own. Wenyen Gabriel is out for the remainder of the season, while Harry Giles III is out of tonight's game due to a thigh injury. Yogi Ferrell is also a doubt due to a right ankle sprain.

Predicted Houston Rockets starting lineup

Eric Gordon (F), P.J. Tucker (F), Clint Capela (C), James Harden (G), Chris Paul (G)

Predicted Sacramento Kings starting lineup

Harrison Barnes (F), Marvin Bagley (F), Willie Cauley-Stein (C), De'Aaron Fox, (G), Buddy Hield (G)

Match prediction

Heading into April, the Houston Rockets are the NBA's most inform team. After months of struggling to finalize his rotation, Mike D'Antoni has finally found a winning formula, and while the Kings won't be blown away, Houston fans can expect a comfortable win.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Chris Paul James Harden NBA Players NBA Predictions
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
5 NBA players who committed suicide
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable Threes: James Harden
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and match prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us