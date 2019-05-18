NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Match Details

Milwaukee Bucks (60-22) vs Toronto Raptors (58-24)

20th May 2019, 4:30am IST

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Head to Head (Playoffs)

Total games played: 8 games

Won by Milwaukee Bucks: 4 games

Won by Toronto Raptors: 4 games

Milwaukee Bucks lead the series 2-0

Match Overview

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some really exceptional basketball all season long but have reached a whole new level in the Eastern Conference Finals. They currently lead the series 2-0.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, have not been able to get themselves going. After a morale-boosting 7-game series victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were expected to come out all guns blazing.

However, they have not been able to get anything going in these games and are now tasked with erasing a 2-game deficit against a formidable Bucks unit.

Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks: Guard Donte DiVincenzo, Forward DJ Wilson and Center Pau Gasol are out with a heel, ankle and foot injury respectively.

Toronto Raptors: Guard Patrick McCaw and Forward OG Anunoby are considered questionable for the game.

Players to watch out for

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable all season long for the Bucks and this has not changed during the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors have been unable to guard him and he has just been steamrolling past players. They cannot defend him in the paint and he draws fouls whenever double or triple teamed.

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 27.4 points in the post-season, playing just 32.3 minutes a game. He is also averaging 12.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Raptors really need to stop the juggernaut that Antetokounmpo has become if they want to beat the Bucks and try to make a comeback in this series.

Last Game stats: 30 points, 10-20 FG, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 4 TOs against the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors)

Kawhi Leonard has carried the Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard has been an enigma for the Toronto Raptors. He has single-handedly taken them to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team in 7 games.

He has been let down by the bench's underperformance in these playoffs. Apart from an occasional spark from Kyle Lowry or Pascal Siakam, it's been all Kawhi for the Raptors.

Leonard is averaging 31.7 points per game in 37.7 minutes along with 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The Klaw has been elite on the defensive end as well, averaging 1.3 steals per game.

Last game stats: 31 points, 10-18 FG, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 3 TOs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (G), Khris Middleton (F), Nikola Mirotic (F), Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Brook Lopez (C)

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (G), Danny Green (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F), Marc Gasol (C)

Predicted Match Result: Toronto Raptors to beat the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roll in this series and have taken a 2-0 lead. However, they will now be on the road for the next two games.

The Raptors had one of the best records in the regular season at home and they need to summon all the energy they can in front of their home crowd to get a foothold in this series.

I expect the Raptors to just about edge this contest.