NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors, with three games left in their season, have now won 50 plus games in a 4th consecutive season. By way of victory over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night 115-105, the Raptors have won more than 55 games in a regular season for the second straight time. The Raptors got 28 points from Pascal Siakam, 26 from Kawhi Leonard, and 23 from Serge Ibaka in the victory over the Nets.

If they manage to finish strong in their last three games, the Raptors will equal their franchise-best 59 win total from last year. At 56-23 on the season, the Raptors will travel to Charlotte for game 80 this season on Friday night. Wednesday night was a potential first-round matchup for the Toronto Raptors who hold the #2 seed in the East and Brooklyn holds the 7th seed in a statistical tie with Orlando and ½ a game ahead of Miami.

The Charlotte Hornets are 2.5 games behind Orlando for 8th in the East. The Hornets are 24-15 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Things could change at the bottom half of the Eastern Conference going into the final days of the regular season. The Hornets on Friday night will be home after a recent 4 game road trip on which they won just once. However, on March 24th, 2019 the Hornets pulled off a one-point victory 115-114 against the Toronto Raptors.

In that game, the Hornets hit 10 3-pointers in the third quarter and nearly blew a double-digit lead within the last 5 minutes of the game. The win was salvaged with a buzzer beater three at the end from Jeremy Lambs’ half-court heave. Should Charlotte fail to make the playoffs, this season has been a breakout party for their star player Kemba Walker. He is averaging 25.3ppg and 5.9apg. However, it's been his ability to close out games for the Hornets that’s been impressive and may fetch him a hefty payday come July 1st, 2019 when he’s a free agent.

Toronto Raptors Starters

With just three games left in the season, head coach Nick Nurse may continue the Raptors practice this season of “load management” for Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. The Raptors are currently healthy and should start Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

Head coach James Borrego will likely start Kemba Walker, Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Bismack Biyombo, and Miles Bridges.

Expectations, Why and Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference. With just three games left in the regular season, expect the Raptors to rest key players like Lowry and Leonard. Everything, for the Raptors future, relies on a successful playoff run. Anything short of a 7 game Eastern Conference Final or an NBA Final appearance likely spells the end of the Raptors current roster edition. It is unlikely they will risk the health of key players Friday night. If head coach Nick Nurse does not hold players out of the lineup expect him to at least restrict minutes.

The Hornets could make things interesting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. The Hornets will need help from a number of teams but if they win their final 4 games, starting Friday night, they could catch and displace any of or a number of Miami, Brooklyn, Orlando, and even Detroit from the playoff picture. Three games separate Charlotte and Detroit who holds the 6th seed currently in the East. The Nets, Magic and Miami are all ahead of the Hornets but by no more than 2.5 games.

The Hornets are 4-1 in their last 5 home games. The Raptors have also gone 4-1 in their last 5 road games. This matchup should mean more to the Hornets as they still have a chance to make the playoffs in 2019. It’s an uphill battle and the Raptors are one of the NBA’s elite teams. Expect the Raptors to get revenge for a late March madness type buzzer beater in Toronto by Jeremy Lamb.

