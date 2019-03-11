NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors (48-19) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (16-50), Quicken Loans Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavs are coming off a defeat against the Miami Heat on Friday, whereas the Raptors got the better of the Heat yesterday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Toronto Raptors perspective

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

The Raptors will be looking to win their third straight game as they pay a visit to Cleveland. Currently second in the East, the Raptors are trying to find the same destructive energy they had during the start of the season.

We are talking stats now. As a team, the Raptors are shooting 46.9% from the field and 35% from beyond the three-point line. Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam have been the best of the pack, with averages of 27.1 and 16.4 points per game. Also, Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry have been in and out due to injuries this season but are slowly finding their knack again.

Don't be shocked if the Raptors decide to rest some players in this game.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw, Marc Gasol, Jeremy Lin and Danny Green.

The Cleveland Cavaliers perspective

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

The road has been not easy for the Cavs this season as they have won just 16 games and lost 50. They have another daunting task tonight as they host the 2nd ranked team in the East.

As a team, the Cavs are shooting 44.1% from the field and 36% from beyond the three-point line. Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson have been the leading scorers with 18.8 and 17 points respectively per game. There is no doubt this Cavs team is talented, but they don't possess the firepower to beat the Raptors tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Collin Sexton and Brandon Knight.

How things might unfold

The Raptors have beaten the Cavs every time they have played each other this season. Expect the same result tonight.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors to beat Cleveland Cavaliers

