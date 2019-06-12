NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors-Game 6

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 66 // 12 Jun 2019, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Warriors beat the Raptors in Toronto

The NBA Finals will continue for at least one more game. In Game 5, The Warriors defeated the Raptors 106-105. This game was a nail-biter and came down to the final possession. The Raptors had a chance to win at the buzzer, but they came up short. So, the series heads to Oakland for Game 6.

The Warriors won the game despite Kevin Durant leaving the game in the first half. After missing several games, Durant made his return in Game 5. He practiced with the team on Sunday and was listed as questionable before the game. Eventually, it was announced that Durant would play in this game. He started the game and had 11 points before his injury.

Durant did not return in the game and left the arena on crutches and in a walking boot. The injury was a huge blow to the Warriors, but they managed to win the game.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points. His fellow "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson had 26 points and made seven 3-pointers. Both players stepped up and helped the Warriors secure the win. They helped the Warriors win on the road, after losing two straight home games. Now, the Warriors have another chance to win and home force a Game 7 unless the Raptors win Game 6 on the road.

The Raptors had a chance to close out the series on their home floor. The Warriors forced a Game 6, but Toronto still has a chance to win the series. The Raptors proved they could win in Oakland after wins in both Games 3 and 4. While both fans and players would prefer the Raptors winning on their home floor, a win in Oakland would make them the champions. The Raptors are so close to a championship, and if their star player Kawhi Leonard plays well, their chances improve.

Game 6 should be a good one. While the Raptors will likely win this game, this is a game that can go either way. Fans are in for a treat.

Predicted starting lineups:

Raptors: Kyle Lowry (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), and Marc Gasol (C)

Warriors: Stephen Curry (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Andre Iguodala (SF), Draymond Green (PF), and DeMarcus Cousins (C)