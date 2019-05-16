NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2

Two of the most dominant forces on a basketball court.

The 60-win Bucks team will meet the East's 2nd seed Toronto Raptors for a second clash again in Milwaukee Bucks in what is projected to be a tight series. The hosts edged past in the final moments of Game 1 to steal a 108-100 victory despite Toronto dominating through the first three quarters.

When: May 16, 8:30 PM ET/May 17, 6:00 AM IST

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee (WI)

The Milwaukee Bucks' Perspective

The Bucks are in no shortage of quality talent.

Milwaukee was not supposed to win the first contest of the seven-game series. They trailed for the most part of the game and were searching for answers until the final few minutes of the 4th period. Brook Lopez's playoff-career-high 29 points came up big when the league leaders outscored the Raps 32-17 in the fourth quarter.

To pull through for a win on a night when your stars are not shining bright shows intense character on a Championship-bound squad. Giannis' irrepressible attitude rubs off on his support crew and Game 1 proved they can win games on nights the Greek Freak is dominating like he's used to.

Predicted Starting Line-up: Nikola Mirotic (PF), Khris Middleton (SF), Brook Lopez (C), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Eric Bledsoe (PG)

The Toronto Raptors' Perspective

The Raptors are much more than just Kawhi.

Toronto made sure to keep the pressure on the Bucks from tip-off and try to take the crowd out of the game. They succeeded to a large extent in containing the explosive Milwaukee roster, only to falter in the dying moments of the game. For a pleasant change, Kyle Lowry shot 5-of-7 in the fourth (he finished with 30 points) while his teammates went 0-of-15.

Clearly, the Raps wouldn't deny the fact that they let one slip on the road. Nevertheless, if they can continue to be more than just Kawhi on the offensive end and do a better job at closing out important games like these, the Bucks are in for a real hard time in the coming days.

Predicted Starting Line-up: Pascal Siakam (PF), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Marc Gasol (C), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Lowry (PG)

Prediction: The Raptors are sure to take note of their flaws down the stretch in Game 1 and bounce back even stronger to take Game 2, heading back to Toronto with an even series.