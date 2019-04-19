NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic - Game 3

The Toronto Raptors will look to take the lead in the series

Match Details:

Orlando Magic (42-40) vs Toronto Raptors (58-24)

20th April 2019, 4:30am IST

Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

The playoff series is tied at 1-1.

Head to Head (Playoffs):

Games played: 7 games

Won by Orlando Magic: 5 games

Won by Toronto Raptors: 2 games

Match Overview:

The 2nd seed Toronto Raptors travel to the Amway Center to take on the 7th seed Orlando Magic in a game which will end up giving either side the lead in a series which is currently deadlocked at 1-1.

The Orlando Magic enjoy the comforts of their home court, having won 42 games in the regular season, grabbing the 7th seed on the final day of the season. They beat the Raptors in the first of the 2 road games for them - a huge upset by any standards.

The Toronto Raptors finished the regular season with a 58-24 record and the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference and were declared clear winners with a playoff series against the Orlando Magic. They have won 1 of their first 2 home games and will be looking to take the lead for the first time in this series.

Injuries:

Orlando Magic: Guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Centers Mo Bamba and Timofey Mozgov are also out indefinitely with a leg and a knee injury respectively.

Toronto Raptors: Guard Patrick McCaw is considered questionable for game 3 while forward OG Anunoby is out indefinitely with an abdomen injury.

Players to watch out for:

Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors):

Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors - Game One

Kawhi Leonard was a summer acquisition for the Raptors, when they traded franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan and youngster Jakub Poeltl for Leonard, who has had question marks both over his health and his long term plan with the Raptors.

While he has not yet committed to the Raptors, their stellar form and exceptional regular season display can only have a positive impact on Leonard, who has led this roster from the front and has vaulted them into instant title contenders.

Kawhi has been averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 60 starts for the Raptors this season, who have not played Leonard in any back to backs in the regular season, due to load management.

He has repaid them with possibly his best season yet, averaging a career high in points and rebounds and many say that Kawhi is not even at his best yet. The Magic need to be wary of him as once he gets going, it is almost impossible to stop him.

Last game stats: 37 points, 15-22 FG, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 TO against the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic):

Orlando Magic need Vucevic at his best

Nikola Vucevic has enjoyed an All-Star season for the Orlando Magic in 2018-19, leading them from the front to the 7th seed and into the NBA playoffs, garnering himself his first All-Star callup ever.

He has been devastating all season long, keeping the newest Magic recruit, Mo Bamba, from his spot in the starting 5. He has averaged a mammoth 20.8 points, 12 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1 steal and 1.1 block per game, along with making 1 3 pointer a game.

His ability to go beyond the arc and make shots at an above average rate gives the Magic a lot of room to play around with, allowing others to drive in and make the important shots. The Raptors need to keep holding Vucevic to some solid defense if they want to take the lead in this series.

Last game stats: 6 points, 3-7 FG, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 4 TOs against the Toronto Raptors.

Predicted starting lineups:

Orlando Magic: DJ Augustin (G), Evan Fournier (G), Jonathan Issac (F), Aaron Gordon (F), Nikola Vucevic (C)

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (G), Danny Green (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F), Marc Gasol (C)

Predicted Match Result: Toronto Raptors will beat the Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors, even though they are on the road, should end up taking this win against the Orlando Magic. The immense talent on the starting 5, with 2 all stars in Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, should be more than enough to push them through.

Apart from them, the depth of the squad for the Raptors, along with the large number of amazing rotation players, should do the trick against the short rotation of the Orlando Magic roster.