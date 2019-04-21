×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic - Game 4

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Feature
21   //    21 Apr 2019, 18:48 IST

The Orlando Magic need some magic to equal the series
The Orlando Magic need some magic to equal the series

Match Details:

Orlando Magic (42-40) vs Toronto Raptors (58-24)

22th April 2019, 4:30am IST

Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Head to Head (Playoffs):

Games played: 8 games

Won by Orlando Magic: 5 games

Won by Toronto Raptors: 3 games

Match Overview:

The Toronto Raptors face another game on the road at Amway Center, Florida, as they take on the Orlando Magic in the Game 4 of the playoff series. The Toronto Raptors have recovered from their Game 1 blip to come back to lead the series 2-1.

The Orlando Magic have been playing some really solid basketball in this year's playoff and giving their fans something to cheer. They have been great on the defensive end as well, not letting the Raptors push them around and still are just 1 game down in this playoff series which everyone thought will be a sweep.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, have been really good in the 3 games they played against the Magic. Apart from the loss in game 1, they have come back strong and have dominated the Magic in both the games. They will look to take a 3-1 lead with a win tomorrow night as well.

Advertisement

Injuries:

Orlando Magic: Guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Centers Mo Bamba and Timofey Mozgov are also out indefinitely with a leg and a knee injury respectively.

Toronto Raptors: Guard Patrick McCaw is considered questionable for game 3 while forward OG Anunoby is out indefinitely with an abdomen injury. Center Chris Boucher is also day to day with a back injury.

Players to watch out for:

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic):

The Orlando Magic had a really tumultuous season this year in the NBA, but their star center Nikola Vucevic was always there for them, performing at the highest level, something that has earned him his first All-Star call this season.

Vucevic has not been dominating this series the same way, but he has still been the best player for the Magic, averaging 13 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 32.3 minutes on the court.

He can explode on any given day on the court and the Raptors need to do a really good job if they want to keep him shut down for the rest of the series as well.

Last game stats: 22 points, 7-13 FG, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 3 block and 5 TOs against the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors):

Toronto Raptors have found a gem in Siakam
Toronto Raptors have found a gem in Siakam

Pascal Siakam was just one of the rotation players for the Raptors last season but has really broken out of his shell this year, becoming one of top players for the Toronto Raptors and the front runner for the Most Improved Player as well.

This year's playoffs too, Siakam has shown his quality and that his regular season was not just a one-off, averaging a solid 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists a game in 40.3 minutes on the court.

The Orlando Magic needs to keep Siakam at bay, as he has established himself as their second scoring option behind their star Kawhi Leonard. If Siakam has his way, the Raptors will move ahead to a 3-1 lead and look to finish the series at home.

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Orlando Magic: DJ Augustin (G), Evan Fournier (G), Jonathan Isaac (F), Aaron Gordon (F), Nikola Vucevic (C)

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (G), Danny Green (G), Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F) and Marc Gasol (C)

Predicted Match Result: Toronto Raptors to beat the Orlando Magic

Even though the Orlando Magic upset the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the playoff series, the Raptors are really unlikely to switch off and let Magic steal another game tomorrow night in Game 4.

The Raptors just have too many star players for the Magic to cope up with and the might of Kawhi, Lowry, Siakam and Gasol will be more than enough to overcome the Orlando Magic, even at home.

Tags:
NBA Playoffs Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors Nikola Vucevic Pascal Siakam NBA Players
Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Orlando Magic upsetting the Toronto Raptors is not as farfetched as it seems
RELATED STORY
Tracy McGrady enshrined into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls 
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us