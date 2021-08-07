NBA Summer League 2021: Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2021

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks at Cox Pavilion in their opening game of the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

The Celtics will be entering the tournament with multiple young players who have already featured in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Hawks will deploy a fairly inexperienced lineup, including multiple prospects from the current and recent drafts.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 8th, 2021, 4:00 PM ET (Monday, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Boston Celtics Preview

Romeo Langford

The Boston Celtics will enter with a fairly strong squad compared to the rest of the teams. That's because players like Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith will all be a part of their 2021 NBA Summer League roster. These players played fairly prominent roles with the C's in their 2020-21 NBA season.

They will be hoping to put on a show and convince the Boston Celtics that they are ready to fill in for the departures of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier from last season's roster. Their experience of playing in the NBA could prove to be the key for the Celtics making it to the Finals of the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Summer League prep is underway ☘️☀️ pic.twitter.com/W8NgvQktlf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 3, 2021

Key Player - Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard is the most experienced player on the Boston Celtics' 2021 NBA Summer League roster. The point guard played 66 games last season, starting four times and playing 19.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Pritchard shot 44% from the floor, including 41% from beyond the arc on 3.8 attempts per game. Those numbers are expected to improve in the summer league as Pritchard will likely be running the team's offense as their starting point guard.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Payton Pritchard | G - Carsen Edwards | F - Romeo Langford | F - Aaron Nesmith | C - Zach Auguste.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a brilliant 2020-21 NBA campaign. They have relied heavily on their young talent and will be hoping they can find a few more young stars for next season through the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Their roster is headlined by players like Jordan Bell, Skylar Mays and Jalen Johnson. Bell made his debut with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The 26-year-old recently signed with the Hawks and was the latest addition to their Summer League roster.

Meanwhile, Skylar Mays played for Atlanta in 33 regular-season games and six playoff games in the 2020-21 NBA season. Lastly, Johnson is their latest acquisition, who the Hawks drafted with their No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft. The Hawks hope to fill their remaining roster spots with young prospects who will be playing in the summer league for the side.

Key Player - Skylar Mays

Atlanta Hawks' guard Skylar Mays

Skylar Mays had a decent rookie campaign with the Atlanta Hawks and will be looking to do well in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He will likely play as the starting point guard for the team. Mays will face a lot of competition for minutes during the 2021-22 NBA season. A spectacular showing in the Summer League could help him receive more playing time when the regular season starts in October.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Skylar Mays | G - Jeremiah Martin | F - Admiral Schofield | F - Jalen Johnson | C - Jordan Bell.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Boston Celtics will enter the contest as the favorites to win this tie. They have multiple players who have played recently in the NBA and are likely to be a part of their main roster during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Atlanta Hawks also have decent talent, though, and if they do manage to find their rhythm, they could win the tie too.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game?

The 2021 NBA Summer League opening game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will be televised nationally on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also view the match via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra