NBA Summer League 2021: Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing fixture on Day 8 of the LAS Vegas Summer League. Both teams will have the opportunity to end their preliminary round games on a high note before the final games are decided.

The Brooklyn Nets have had the perfect blend of rookies and experienced players, which has worked well for them so far. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League, winning only one of their last three fixtures.

Although championship qualification is beyond both teams, it still promises to be a riveting matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 15th; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, August 16th; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets announced their arrival in the 2021 NBA Summer League by defeating the 2019 champions, Memphis Grizzlies, in their first game. Although the Milwaukee Bucks slowed their momentum, they have won two out of the three games played.

Several players have been reliable for the Brooklyn Nets, which has turned out to be great for the team so far. Quinndary Weatherspoon is another option on offense that has stayed consistent since the start of the tournament.

Key Player - Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas

Brandon Knight, who has nine years of NBA experience, was retired to the bench in their third game following back-to-back impressive performances from Cam Thomas. The 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft grabbed the opportunity with both hands to score 31 points against the Washington Wizards with a bizarre one-legged clutch three-pointer.

"That's what big-time players do."

CAM THOMAS scored 31, forced double OT & hit a crazy off 1-leg game-winning three.



The 19-year old @BrooklynNets rookie is averaging 24 PTS in the Summer League pic.twitter.com/fNf3OuuY2c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 13, 2021

He leads the Brooklyn Nets in points, averaging 23.3 per game despite coming off the bench in two of his three outings. The guard from LSU has been the IT factor for the Nets throughout their summer league campaign.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Cam Thomas, G - David Duke Jr., F - Quinndary Weatherspoon, F - Kaiser Gates, C - Day'Ron Sharpe.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Las Vegas Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are in the bottom half of the table following their 1-2 run in the 2021 NBA Summer League. They lost their first two games, but an inspiring performance from a few players guaranteed them victory over the Charlotte Hornets in game 3.

Injuries have played a role in the San Antonio Spurs' run so far, as their star player had to leave them early in the match against the Chicago Bulls. Devin Vassell's hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines for the game against the Hornets.

Although they won without him, he is the focal point of their offense and will be a boost against the Brooklyn Nets. Joe Wieskamp deserves an honorable mention as he has stepped up since he was given a bigger role.

Key Player - Tre Jones

Tre Jones

Tre Jones has started bossing proceedings for the San Antonio Spurs despite having a slow start to the tournament. His one-year NBA experience has proved valuable thus far.

Tre Jones put on a SHOW today and hit the game winner 🚨 @Tre3Jones



34 points

9 assists

8 rebounds

12/20 FG

9/9 FT

Game winner



Still only 21 years old 📈

(via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/2dDw0oS7g6 — Overtime (@overtime) August 12, 2021

A masterful display from the 2020 second-round pick secured the San Antonio Spurs their first victory. Jones exploded for 34 points against the Charlotte Hornets. He was two rebounds and an assist away from recording a triple-double.

Performances like that can help the San Antonio Spurs overcome the Brooklyn Nets. However, he would need more help from his teammates.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Jones, G - Joe Wieskamp, F - Jaylen Morris, F - DaQuan Jeffries, C - Nate Renfro.

Nets vs Spurs Prediction

On paper, the San Antonio Spurs are formidable opponents, but they have failed to hit their stride in the competition. The Brooklyn Nets forced two overtime periods against the Wizards, which shows how hungry they are.

While the San Antonio Spurs are no walkovers, the Brooklyn Nets will comfortably record another victory. As in every NBA game, an upset is always on the cards. However, it will take a perfect night from the Spurs to edge out the Nets.

Where to watch the Nets vs Spurs game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs summer league game will be televised locally on NBA TV. The game can also be streamed online with an active NBA League Pass subscription.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar