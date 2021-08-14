NBA Summer League 2021: Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - August 14th, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in another riveting 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League matchup on Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets hold one of the worst records so far in the Las Vegas Summer League. They are one of two teams that have lost all previous three fixtures in the competition.

Following their success in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Toronto Raptors are currently ranked 8th in the Summer League standings, having won two of their three matches.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 14th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, August 15th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be looking to come back from a devastating loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Failing to secure victory in any competitive matchup is hurtful, but losing by one point is doubly aggravating.

Although it was an overall strong performance from the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball was less than impressive. He registered only eight points and one rebound.

The problem that the Charlotte Hornets have faced so far is playing as a cohesive unit. They have talented players who can dominate their individual matchups but are not as effective as a team. While championship qualification is beyond their reach, they stand a good chance of overcoming the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - James Bouknight

James Bouknight

James Bouknight was slow to take off in the competition but has recently found his form. He led the Charlotte Hornets with 23 points and eight assists in their narrow 106-105 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

James Bouknight said nah 🚫✌️ pic.twitter.com/tNZDONvX7k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 8, 2021

Bouknight is a testament to the depth of this draft class. Although he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 11th overall pick, he has grown to be an invaluable member of the team.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Grant Riller, G - James Bouknight, F - Scottie Lewis, F - Kai Jones, C - Vernon Carey Jr.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Dalano Banton #45 of the Toronto Raptors blocks a shot by Luca Vildoza #17

The Toronto Raptors stand a good chance of extending their winning run in the NBA Summer League. Their narrow 84-90 loss against the Golden State Warriors is the only blemish on what could have been a perfect run so far in the competition.

Precious Achiuwa, who was part of the trade package offered to the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry, has been a bright spark for the team. He is one of the highest-scoring Raptor in the competition so far, averaging 16 points per game.

Key Player - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes #4 of the Florida State Seminoles

Scottie Barnes was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has been instrumental for the Raptors on both ends of the court since the start of his summer league campaign.

SCOTTIE BARNES SUMMER LEAGUE DEBUT 🔥 (via @Raptors)



18 points

10 rebounds

5 assists

2 steals

7/18 FG

+11 +/-



Impacts the game in so many ways. pic.twitter.com/dXJG9Q50lL — Overtime (@overtime) August 8, 2021

However, he had his worst outing in the Toronto Raptors' most recent game against the Houston Rockets, registering only eight points and four rebounds. It would have been a disaster for the Raptors if not for the production from Ish Wainright and Achiuwa.

Fatigue could be a factor as the rookie was playing for back-to-back nights. Regardless, he needs to step up his game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Malachi Flynn, G - David Johnson, F - Ish Wainright, F - Scottie Barnes, C - Precious Achiuwa.

Hornets vs Raptors Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have several scoring options, which has been the reason for their success in the Summer League. To have a fighting chance, the Charlotte Hornets must stay locked-in defensively throughout the game.

Based on how both teams are set up, it should be an easy win for the Toronto Raptors. The Charlotte Hornets field several talented players but have been unable to get the best out of them so far.

Where to watch Hornets vs Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors game will be televised locally on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the match online via NBA League Pass.

