NBA Summer League 2021: Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - August 12th, 2021

NBA Summer League action continues on Thursday as the Chicago Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, with both sides coming into this contest having beaten the San Antonio Spurs narrowly in their previous fixtures.

The Chicago Bulls bounced back from a resounding defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday to defeat the Spurs a day later, despite trailing by as many as 22 points. Led by rotation players from this season, Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell, the Timberwolves also saw off the Spurs with a narrow two-point victory on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Thursday, August 12th, 4:00 PM ET (Friday, August 13th, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls guard Devon Dotson

Fueled by their 3-point shooting and improved defense, the Chicago Bulls turned around a 15-point deficit on Tuesday to take their NBA Summer League record to 1-1. They outscored their opponents, San Antonio, 55-37 in the second half, shooting at 67% from downtown and 51% from the field while registering six steals to the Spurs' one.

Forward Ayo Dosunmu provided a spark for the Chicago Bulls in the second half, scoring nine points and grabbing three steals. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams doubled his output after he struggled to shoot the ball in the Bulls' opener against the Pelicans.

Key Player - Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams was always going to be the figurehead for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Summer League. The power forward was the franchise's No.4 overall pick last year and played in all but one of their regular-season games as a starter. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting at 48% from the field.

In his Summer League opener, Williams registered 15 points and 12 rebounds but connected with just six of his 20 field-goal efforts. The 19-year-old was able to turn the tide on his accuracy, though, in the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Spurs. He made 43% of his shots, connecting with 4 of 7 from deep and all six free-throw attempts. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in what was an excellent all-round performance.

Although the Chicago Bulls have been on a spending spree in the offseason, Williams will be hoping to cement his place in their starting five with a solid showing in the NBA Summer League.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devon Dotson l Shooting Guard - Jerome Robinson l Small Forward - Ayo Dosunmu l Power Forward - Patrick Williams l Center - Marko Simonovic.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Despite shooting at just 25% from downtown, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to come away with a narrow victory against the Spurs on Monday. Nathan Knight, Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell all impressed on offense and combined for 61 of the T-Wolves 92 points.

Two-way player Nathan Knight was particularly impressive, making 7-12 from the field for 19 points, grabbing nine rebounds, a steal and a block in just 25 minutes. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves brass will be excited to see how their backcourt pairing of Nowell and McKinley Wright IV has performed on defense. Both had active hands and quick feet, with Wright grabbing five steals by the time the game was over.

ISAIAH



FREAKING



MILLER



😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/AS44OrErRk — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves also had Exhibit 10 contract signee Isaiah Miller come off the bench with nine points, five rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes.

Key Player - Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels

An intriguing battle in this contest will be between Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels and the aforementioned Williams. In the T-Wolves' Summer League opener, the former first-round pick linked up well with fellow big man Nathan Knight and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Timberwolves have a plethora of options in their frontcourt which should provide McDaniels with all the impetus he needs to put in a solid performance over their remaining four games in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - McKinley Wright IV l Shooting Guard - Jaylen Nowell l Small Forward - Brian Bowen II l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Nathan Knight.

Bulls vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

This should be a thrilling Summer League matchup with both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves boasting experienced scorers on their rosters who have played significant time in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' starting five were extremely impressive in their opening win. Coupled with the fact that the Chicago Bulls had to shoot the ball extremely well to win their matchup with the Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves should be able to make it two wins in two.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Timberwolves matchup?

Fans in America can catch the game from 4pm ET on NBA TV. It will also be available to stream with an NBA League Pass for international viewers.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee