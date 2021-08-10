NBA Summer League 2021: Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2021 

The Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs will lock horns in the 2021 NBA Summer League on Tuesday. Both teams are coming off losses and will be eager to bounce back.

The Chicago Bulls lost their first game to the New Orleans Pelicans 77-94, while the San Antonio Spurs were handed an 89-91 defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tuesday's matchup will be the second game of the tournament for both sides.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 10th, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls were pretty much in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans until the last quarter.

The score was 66-69 (in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans) heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Bulls were able to convert only two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, as they were outscored 11-25 by the Pelicans in that stretch.

Guard Devon Dotson scored a team-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Second-year forward Patrick Williams struggled immensely on the offensive end, making only 30% of his 20 attempts from the field. He still ended up with 15 points and 12 rebounds, though, and will be hoping to do better against the San Antonio Spurs.

Patrick Williams from DEEP. pic.twitter.com/wZDwKBcbe2 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 9, 2021

The Chicago Bulls need to improve their shooting and take good care of their ball-handling. They committed 15 turnovers in their last game.

Key Player - Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams (right) in action

Patrick Williams put in a promising performance in the last match as he continues to improve his offensive game. He was leading the charge for the Chicago Bulls overall and will be crucial in their hopes of winning against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams is a key player for the Bulls moving forward, and an impressive showing would be great for him individually and from the team's perspective.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Devon Dotson l G - Jerome Robinson l F - Ethan Thompson l F - Patrick Williams l C - Marko Simonovic.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs put up a decent fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game but came up short, losing by a margin of just two points. The majority of their players played well.

Second-year guard Devin Vassell scored a team-high 23 points, while his draft classmate Tre Jones had 16 points on the night.

However, the San Antonio Spurs lacked the intensity needed on the defensive end, which proved to play a vital role in the eventual outcome of the game.

TIED GAME off the Devin Vassell Three! pic.twitter.com/cTaMsKz08S — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) August 10, 2021

The Spurs conceded 50 points in the paint and were also outrebounded 31-39. This allowed the T'Wolves to score 14 second-chance points.

Key Player - Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell #24 in action

Devin Vassell stepped up as the team's leader with his 23-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He shot 6-of-16 from the field, including three 3s, and made all eight of his free throws.

The San Antonio Spurs do not have much size on their roster, so it may be difficult for them to play good defense. In that case, their offense may have to bail them out.

Vassell, being the focal point, will have to make sure he continues to perform well and score big to secure a win for his team.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Jones l G - Devin Vassell l F - DaQuan Jeffries l F - Josh Primo l C - Skal Labissiere.

Bulls vs Spurs Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls are at par when it comes to the kind of squads both sides have at the moment. It does make it a little difficult to pick a winner.

However, considering that the Spurs were very close to winning their last game and the fact that they have multiple scorers, they will hold a slight advantage.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Spurs game

The game between the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the match online via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA Summer League 2021: Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh