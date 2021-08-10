NBA Summer League 2021: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic in their second fixture of the 2021 NBA Summer League. Both teams have plenty of reasons to take an interest in this year's edition of the tournament. The Cleveland Cavaliers have thrown in their rookie and 3rd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft Evan Mobley in the roster, with Isaac Okoro also playing a part.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, have two potential stars that they picked up during the 2021 NBA Draft in the form of Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Additionally, contracted players Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdeikis and R.J. Hampton will also play a part and produce a statement performance.

Orlando Magic's RJ Hampton is expected to start against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11th; 6:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 12th; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ assistant coach JJ Outlaw was reportedly impressed by Evan Mobley’s fitness and is considering him for a potential starting center spot in the NBA this year. Isaac Okoro has also joined the squad to get some gametime while there are other prospects the Orlando Magic will need to be wary of.

Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro headline the Las Vegas roster for the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Cavs open Summer League play against the Houston Rockets on August 8 at 6:30 PM EST on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/5E4D2kyIuK — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 3, 2021

A number of undrafted prospects who were expected to snag contracts like Brodric Thomas and Chandler Vaudrin are expected to play a part. Mfiondu Kabengele and Jaylen Hands, former players for the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers respectively, have also been given a chance.

Key Player – Evan Mobley

Mobley proved to be an elite two-way center at college level last season and was said to be the best player in his position in the draft. Mobley has a huge wingspan, is a tenacious defender capable of defending the opposition’s best players and averaged more than 16 points per game with almost 9 rebounds. His passing has often come under the scanner, but the quickness of the NBA should force him to make better decisions as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley during the 2021 NBA Draft

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Isaac Okoro, G - Brodric Thomas, F - Lamar Stevens, F - Mfiondu Kabengele, C - Evan Mobley.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have a big squad with a number of prospects and contracted players. Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdeikis and R.J. Hampton have been given game time with Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner also on the roster.

Hassani Gravett (@BestThingSince_) dropped 9 PTS (3-5 3PT) and 3 AST for the @OrlandoMagic in last night’s NBA Summer League victory over the @Warriors#LKLDAlum | #MagicSummer pic.twitter.com/J0gPrIt5uw — Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) August 10, 2021

Franz is the younger brother of former Magic player Moritz Wagner, while Jalen Suggs is an athletic guard capable of scoring from anywhere on the court. He has decent ball-handling skills and is an able defender, making him one of the best prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Key Player – Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs has been tipped to be an All-Star early on in his career, due to a terrific combination of athleticism, basketball IQ, defensive skills and versatility. Jalen Suggs might not be the best shooter in class but is expected to improve and has passing ability that could soon reach an elite level.

Take a bow Jalen Suggs! A strong debut from the #Magic rookie in an overtime win. @racinetimes has our grades and recap from tonight’s game: https://t.co/D1WAoeqN9P — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) August 10, 2021

However, it is his basketball IQ that has stood out the most. Suggs is great at reading the game and is generally found to be making the right decisions. His game is suitable for the NBA, with the Magic looking to make him the starting PG in his rookie year.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Jalen Suggs, F - RJ Hampton, F - Franz Wagner, C - Jon Teske.

Cavaliers vs Magic Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic certainly have the better players on paper and can start both of their rookies alongside NBA players. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have a young roster and will be treating the game as a chance to provide experience to their own youngsters. The Orlando Magic clearly hold an advantage and should come out on top.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Magic vs game?

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

