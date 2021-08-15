NBA Summer League 2021: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2021

The NBA Summer League 2021 draws closer to its end as the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings gear up to battle it all out at the Cox Pavilion. The two teams look forward to observing their summer league squads in their natural habitat.

Interestingly, while the Mavs have lost all three of their previous games, the Kings have won all three. Dallas lost their games to the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets. Even though the summer league serves the purpose of evaluating young talent, the youngster's squad will want at least one win under their belt before the tournament ends.

Sacramento won their games against the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies. The team has been playing like a destructive machine, grazing everything in its path to the ground. It would be fascinating to see what plays and strategies the Sacramento Kings use against the Dallas Mavericks.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 15, 2021, 3:00 PM ET (Monday, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas' representation in the summer league included a squad of 12 as the summer league began, out of which three will now sit out indefinitely for the remaining matches. Tyler Terry is the latest player to join Josh Green and Tariq Owens on the bench after his groin injury.

One thing to note about the Dallas Mavericks' losses in the summer league is how, in the last two matches, they were not ready to budge an inch and fought till overtime. They were defeats that you can't help but admire.

Key Player - Eugene Omoruyi

Eugene Omoruyi is a pretty cool player. pic.twitter.com/w2VfGeobQF — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) August 14, 2021

Eugene Omoruyi has been exceptional in his summer league games. The 6' 6" 24-year-old forward has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He'll be the 17th man on the Mavs roster.

Eugene has performed consistently in preseason matches. He has been the team's most reliable scorer and dominant defender. He scored 20 points, two rebounds, and two assists for the team's losing conquest. It'll be exciting to watch him play against the Sacramento Kings now that he has been signed.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Carlik Jones, G - Nate Hinton, F - Eugene Omoruyi, F - LJ Figueroa | Center - Robert Franks

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings' summer league squad is on its way to perhaps winning another summer league championship. They are unbeaten in their last three matches and will play against the Dallas Mavericks to remain unbeaten.

The Kings, under their summer league coach Booby Jackson, have adopted the ideology that defense is the best offense and that seems to be working for them. Relentless D helps the Sacramento Kings fight any combination of offense; turning an opponent's attack into fast breaks and turnovers. It will be thrilling to see them continue this style of basketball in the coming days of play.

Key Player - Jahmi'us Ramsey

Jahmi'us Ramsey #3 shoots during a college game

Jahmi'us Ramsey is sensational on the court. His unfaltering defense is a beauty to watch. His pestilent presence amongst opponents is a key reason for his brilliant defensive prowess. He sneaks up on players to steal and block balls. A strategy that is convenient for the style of basketball the Sacramento Kings bring to the court.

In all three of his games, Ramsey has scored in double digits for the Sacramento Kings. It will be intriguing to see how he fares against the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Jahmi'us Ramsey, F - Louis King, G - Davion Mitchell, C - Neemias Queta, F - Chimezie Metu

Mavericks vs Kings Prediction

Sacramento Kings have dominated and won each game they have played in the summer league while the the Dallas Mavericks have lost every single one. The Mavs lack an offensive power capable enough to breach the Kings' fortification. But if Hinton or Omoruyi can step up offensively, it might become an equal match after all.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game

The game will be available for viewing nationally on ESPN 2 and locally on Mavs.com.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar