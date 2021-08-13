NBA Summer League 2021: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 14th, 2021

Two teams without a win in the 2021 NBA Summer League will match-up on Saturday when the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks come into their third fixture having lost by one point to the Utah Jazz and saw two of their starters leave the court with injuries. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets currently sit at the foot of the Summer League standings and will be hoping Bol Bol can take over if they are to register their first victory at the fourth time of asking.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Saturday, August 14th, 3:00 PM ET (Sunday, August 15th, 12:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol

The Denver Nuggets' Summer League progress has been curtailed by health and safety protocols, meaning their full roster hasn't had a lot of time to play with one another. Two of the team's first-round picks from this year and last, Zeke Nnaji and Nah'Shon Hyland, missed the first contest but have impressed in their subsequent two losses.

Hyland posted 15 points and three assists against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, while Nnaji grabbed nine boards to go with six points.

The Denver Nuggets haven't necessarily shot the ball badly and have scored over 76 points in all three of their games. However, they are giving up too many points and rebounds on defense. Furthermore, they are turning the ball over at a high rate - 21 times against the Miami Heat.

Key Player - Bol Bol

Bol Bol has been the most exciting aspect of an otherwise disappointing NBA Summer League for the Denver Nuggets. Due to injuries, the 7'2" big man barely saw the floor for the Nuggets during the regular season but will be hoping to make a bigger impact after his performances in Las Vegas.

Bol Bol has been exhibiting all of the attributes that the Denver Nuggets see in him. His length and shot-blocking make him a tough opponent on the perimeter and he has racked up six blocks in the Nuggets' three games so far.

On the offensive end, the 21-year-old currently ranks ninth among all Summer League players for points scored, 21.7 per game, and has connected with 40% of his threes attempted.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Josh Gray l Shooting Guard - Nah'Shon Hyland l Small Forward - Davon Reed l Power Forward - Zeke Nnaji | Center - Bol Bol

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi

Not only will the Dallas Mavericks be disappointed to lose by the one-point to the Utah Jazz, they will also be frustrated by the fact that two of their starters left the court with injuries. Their second-round pick from last year and standout performer from their opening game, Tyrell Terry, left with a groin injury in the third quarter. Center Tariq Owens also left with a more worrying non-contact injury after playing just four minutes of the tie.

This leaves the Dallas Mavericks in a precarious position as they too seek their first win of the NBA Summer League. Since there has been no update on their availability for Saturday's game, they will be relying on their frontcourt, all of whom have been impressive so far.

Keeping Up With The Canadians🇨🇦



Eugene Omoruyi | vs. Utah



16 POINTS

8 REBOUNDS@dallasmavs // #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/WaCobZtWNU — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) August 12, 2021

LJ Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi combined for 28 points against the Philadelphia 76ers and the former grabbed 14 boards against the Jazz. Meanwhile, 6'9" forward Robert Franks came off the bench against Utah to provide 17 points and four rebounds.

Key Player - Eugene Omoruyi

Tyrell Terry was expected to be the Dallas Mavericks' key player this summer, but as stated, it is uncertain if he will be available against the Denver Nuggets. Instead, since their opponents are struggling to rebound the ball, Eugene Omoruyi will play a vital role.

The undrafted forward is a menace in the paint and has already had 16 free-throw attempts in the Dallas Mavericks' two games, connecting with 11 of them. He is the team's joint-highest scorer, putting up a consistent 16 points in each contest and is averaging seven rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tyrell Terry l Shooting Guard - Nate Hinton l Small Forward - Eugene Omoruyi l Power Forward - LJ Figueroa | Center - Robert Franks

Nuggets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

This could be a tight contest to call, with both teams scoring well but failing to secure a victory. For the Dallas Mavericks to succeed, though, it may well come down to Terry and Owens' availability.

Bol Bol will be influential in this matchup and could have another high-scoring game since the Dallas Mavericks' starters can't match up to his length. Now that the lineup has been able to register significant time together on the court and in practice, the Denver Nuggets should come away with their first win of the NBA Summer League.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks Matchup

Saturday's afternoon fixture between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will be available on NBA TV in America and can also be streamed on the NBA League Pass with a subscription.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee