NBA Summer League 2021: Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - August 14th, 2021

The Detroit Pistons will take on the LA Lakers in the 2021 NBA Summer League on Saturday.

The Pistons are coming off their first win of the tournament against the New York Knicks. They beat them 94-87, thanks to a Cade Cunningham special.

Meanwhile, the Lakers defeated the LA Clippers 86-84 in their previous game.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Saturday, August 14th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons played one of their best games of the 2021 NBA Summer League campaign in their previous outing.

Cade Cunningham recorded his best-ever performance in a Pistons shirt, tallying 24 points and shooting 7-of-10 from the three-point line. He also had seven rebounds and a block to his name.

Jamorko Pickett played a solid cameo for the new-look lineup, scoring 18 points on the night.

The Detroit Pistons worked on a lot of aspects of their game. They shot the ball extremely well, shooting 43.1% from the floor. They also outrebounded their opponents 49-38.

The Pistons led by as many as 21 points at one stage. They did not trail the Knicks throughout the game.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons Introduce NBA Draft First Overall Pick Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham had a rough pro-debut game but has steadily improved since then. He scored 20 points against the Houston Rockets and 24 in the last outing against the New York Knicks.

The Detroit Pistons will be happy to see their #1 overall pick adjust well, as he will be key to their hopes of winning their next few games in the Summer League.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes, G - Cade Cunningham, F - Jamorko Pickett, F - Saddiq Bey, C - Luka Garza

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers bounced back well against the LA Clippers after suffering a defeat in their second game of the 2021 NBA Summer League.

The Purple and Gold took control early in the first half, outscoring the Clippers by seven points heading into the third quarter. The second half was a bit shaky, though, as they allowed the Clippers to make a strong comeback down the stretch.

The LA Lakers blew a five-point lead with 1:44 left on the clock but breathed a sigh of relief after their opponents failed to convert their last shot attempt.

Win number 2️⃣ in Vegas#LakersSummer x @verizon



Vic Law: 15 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk

Justin Robinson: 13 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Devontae Cacok: 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl

Trevelin Queen: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl

Yoeli Childs: 9 pts, 7 reb pic.twitter.com/cByBupQvfx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2021

The LA Lakers will have to be more alert and should learn to protect a good lead if they find themselves in a similar position against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons boast a great offensive unit, so the Lakers will have to make sure they are solid on the defensive end.

Key Player - Vic Law

Vic Law dunks the ball.

The LA Lakers will have to give importance to their defense, but maintaining the offense will also be equally important.

Vic Law was in great form in the last match, scoring 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. He also had eight rebounds a block to his name. He must produce a similar outing or better on Saturday as the Lakers lack scorers in their squad.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Justin Robinson, G - Joel Ayayi, F - Austin Reaves, F - Vic Law, C - Devontae Cacok.

Pistons vs Lakers Prediction

The Detroit Pistons' superior offense could be the difference in their game against the LA Lakers, making them the favorites for this tie. The Pistons introduced a new lineup in their last match and have their combination sorted at the moment.

Cade Cunningham is also looking in great touch, and this only increases the Detroit Pistons' chances of defeating the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Lakers game

The 2021 NBA Summer League match between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Lakers will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh