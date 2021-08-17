NBA Summer League 2021: Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 17th, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) and the Houston Rockets (2-2) will face off in their final game of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League 2021 on Tuesday. Both teams are looking to end the tournament on a high note while showcasing and developing the talents of their individual players.

Two consecutive wins to begin Summer League action in Las Vegas made people believe that the Portland Trail Blazers would be one of the top teams in the tournament. However, the Blazers suffered their second straight defeat on Saturday, this time to the Phoenix Suns. Michael Beasley was the top scorer for the side with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets lost to the Orlando Magic on Sunday despite Josh Christopher’s game-high 22 points. Like the Portland Trail Blazers, it was the second straight loss for the Rockets after winning their first two games of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 17th, 5:00 PM ET (Wednesday, August 16th, 2:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Houston Rockets Preview

Jalen Green #0 poses for a portrait during the 2021 NBA rookie photoshoot

The Houston Rockets will miss the services of No. 2 pick Jalen Green on Tuesday after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green — as a precaution — will likely be held out of the remainder of Summer League due to right hamstring soreness, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

ESPN’s Tim McMahon added to Chris Haynes’ report regarding the injury to Green, saying:

“Rockets do not believe No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green’s hamstring is a ‘significant concern,’ but he will undergo an MRI as a precaution, sources told ESPN” McMahon said in a tweet. “As Chris B. Haynes reported, Green will likely sit the remainder of summer league.”

It’s unfortunate as the Houston Rockets are dealing with the absence of a number of players, including big man Alperen Sengun, who recently flew back home to Turkey to spend time with family.

It’s up to new summer league recruit Tremont Waters as well as Armoni Brooks, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Josh Christopher to steady the Houston Rockets ship as they face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Tremont Waters

Tremont Waters poses for a portrait

After the Boston Celtics did not extend a qualifying offer to Waters following the 2020-21 season, he became an unrestricted free agent and was scooped up by the Houston Rockets to finish out their Summer League schedule.

Former Celtics guard Tremont Waters joined the Rockets summer league team. Former LSU player was on a two-way contract with the Celtics, Red Claws. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 14, 2021

As one of a handful of players with NBA experience on the roster, Waters will look to make an indelible impression in the Houston Rockets’ final game in Las Vegas. The 2020 G League Rookie of the Year played just 9.2 minutes in 26 games for Boston last season.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tremont Waters l Shooting Guard - Armoni Brooks l Small Forward - Josh Christopher l Power Forward - Kenyon Martin Jr. l Center - Usman Garuba

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Emmanuel Mudiay #8 in action during an opening night game

The Portland Trail Blazers fielded a team of three veteran NBA players with multiple years of experience. However, that didn’t help them compete for the title in Las Vegas. Instead, they’ve fallen to the middle of the pack, just like many of the teams in Sin City.

Beasley, Emmanuel Mudiay, and Kenneth Faried have had very little impact on games, and it has fallen on the shoulders of Antonio Blakeney (formerly of the Chicago Bulls) to carry the Portland Trail Blazers thus far.

Greg Brown III has also impressed with averages of 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Key Player - Antonio Blakeney

Antonio Blakeney #9 looks on against the Sixers

Antonio Blakeney scored 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting and registered five rebounds against the Phoenix Suns. Even when he comes off the bench, the incoming third-year player has been impressive in the Summer League. As such, it might be best for the Portland Trail Blazers to finally give him the chance to start.

Antonio Blakeney is averaging 19.5 points in 18.5 minutes during the Summer League. 🤯



GET HIM BACK IN THE NBA @blakeney96 pic.twitter.com/yv9UHLTvjj — G-League TV (@GLeagueTV) August 11, 2021

He continues to lead the Portland Trail Blazers in scoring with a 16.0-points-per-game average.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Emmanuel Mudiay l Shooting Guard - George King l Small Forward - Michael Beasley l Power Forward - CJ Elleby l Center - Kenneth Faried

Rockets vs Blazers Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets appear to be in better shape than the Portland Trail Blazers. Waters and Brooks will be among the players that the Rockets will count on to give them one last win in Vegas.

Meanwhile, veterans on the Blazers squad might make one last push to impress NBA personnel to give them a shot. This makes them the team to beat in this game.

Where to watch Rockets vs Blazers

The Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks. International viewers can also watch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Grade: How the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies benefited from the Eric Bledsoe deal

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh