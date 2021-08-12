NBA Summer League 2021: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2021

An enthralling battle between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers will take place in the NBA Summer League on Friday.

The LA Lakers head into this fixture with a record of 1-1 in the Summer League. They were beaten by the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have lost both their contests so far, the second of which was a blowout at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs LA Clippers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Friday, August 13th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, August 14th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers forward Vic Law

After a gutsy opening win against the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers fell to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, succumbing to the experience of NBA sophomores Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

Despite struggling to connect from deep, four Lakers players finished with double-digit points. The team only turned the ball over eight times - nine fewer than the Knicks. However, it was their inconsistent shooting that ultimately cost them a second win.

Devontae Cacok and Austin Reaves are in attack mode 👊 pic.twitter.com/av45HnCgp2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 5, 2021

The Summer League heroes from their first game, Austin Reaves and Mac McClung, both struggled from the field, with the former finishing 1-8 and 0-4 from downtown.

The Lakers kept the game close, but decisive buckets from the Knicks down the stretch kept the Purple and Gold at bay.

Key Player - Devontae Cacok

As one of only two big men on a guard/forward-heavy roster, Devontae Cacok will have plenty of time to prove himself worthy of another contract in the NBA.

Despite spending two years with the LA Lakers on a two-way deal, Cacok was only able to compete in 21 games, averaging two points and 1.6 rebounds last season.

In the NBA Summer League so far, however, Cacok has been consistent with the minutes he has been afforded. In their opener against the Suns, the 24-year-old finished with a team-high 13 points, to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes.

He followed that up with another accurate shooting display and was once again the LA Lakers' top scorer against the Knicks with 14 points. He also grabbed four rebounds and four assists.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Justin Robinson l Shooting Guard - Joel Ayayi l Small Forward - Austin Reaves l Power Forward - Vic Law | Center - Devontae Cacok.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers big man Daniel Oturu

The LA Clippers' second NBA Summer League game was a rough one as they lost by 20 points to the Portland Trail Blazers. They continued to shoot the ball poorly, converting only 19% of 37 three-point attempts taken and making just 64% of free throws.

Nevertheless, Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu both recorded their second double-double in a row (though Scrubb shot at 20% against the Blazers). Meanwhile, Isaiah Hicks put up an efficient six points and six rebounds on 12 minutes off the bench.

Against the Lakers, the LA Clippers need to revert to what they can do well, which is rebounding the ball and taking smart shots.

Key Player - Jay Scrubb

Despite his poor shooting display against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jay Scrubb is still the LA Clippers' highest-scoring player in this year's NBA Summer League. He registered an impressive 24 points and 10 rebounds in their opening loss and followed that up with 15 points and ten rebounds against the Blazers.

Considering his height (6'5"), Scrubb is effective at grabbing rebounds, which the LA Clippers will look to utilize in the upcoming season, with the player back in the rotation and fully fit.

The 20-year-old had to watch from the sidelines this year as his teammates played while he was out injured. Now that he is back, however, he will be wasting no time in reestablishing his importance to the Clippers roster.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jason Preston l Shooting Guard - Keon Johnson l Small Forward - Jay Scrubb l Power Forward - Amir Coffey l Center - Daniel Oturu.

Lakers vs Clippers Match Prediction

After disappointing displays last time out, we can expect this game to be an improved performance from both sides.

The LA Lakers look to have greater scoring depth and consistency in their opening two fixtures, but the LA Clippers have been led well by Scrubb and Oturu.

If the LA Clippers can shoot the ball more consistently, they should take away a win in this fixture. However, after two contests, the LA Lakers are looking like the likely victors.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Clippers matchup

Fans in America can catch all of the NBA Summer League action live on national television. The matchup between the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will be broadcast on NBA TV and will also be available to any fan of basketball on the NBA League Pass.

