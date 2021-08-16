NBA Summer League 2021: Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

The LA Clippers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League on Monday night.

Although neither team has shot the ball well over the past week, they have been dominant in the paint, which is where the outcome of this fixture might be won or lost.

The Memphis Grizzlies have rested their experienced players over the past two games and will likely continue to do so. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be relying on last year's first-team players Amir Coffey and Jay Scrubb to lead the side.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 16th, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 17th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams

After impressing in their opening two fixtures, Memphis Grizzlies coach Darko Rajakovic decided to rest the more experienced members of his roster to focus on the development of their younger players. The rested players include John Konchar, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Desmond Bane.

Following their lineup change, the Memphis Grizzlies fell by 15 points to the Sacramento Kings. However, they found their shooting touch in a five-point win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. All five starters scored in double-digits during the match.

With no updates regarding the roster's more experienced members returning, the Memphis Grizzlies will likely stick with a similar lineup against the LA Clippers.

Sean McDermott had to leave the court early on Sunday, though he returned to the bench under his own strength. His availability is currently unknown. However, given the quick turnaround, he will likely be unavailable.

Sam Merrill picked up the point guard duties and registered 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, big man Santi Aldama grabbed 23 boards in the last two games.

Key Player - Ziaire Williams

With Desmond Bane and John Konchar likely to miss out on this fixture, it will be up to the Memphis Grizzlies' 10th overall pick this year, Ziaire Williams, to lead the line.

The versatile 19-year-old has played in every game so far, either on the backcourt as a shooting guard or on the frontcourt as a small forward.

Although he has shot the ball poorly so far, Williams has been able to showcase his all-round ability. He grabbed 17 boards and 24 points in the Grizzlies' last two fixtures.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Sam Merrill l Shooting Guard - Ahmad Caver l Small Forward - Ziaire Williams l Power Forward - Santi Aldama | Center - Olivier Sarr

LA Clippers Preview

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The LA Clippers secured their first win of the NBA Summer League on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Draftees Jason Preston and Keon Johnson had their best performances so far. Combined, they shot at 13-22 from the field and put up 33 points.

Although their lineup has been fluid, the LA Clippers will likely stick to the same starting five that they have deployed in every game so far. They also have Brandon Boston Jr. to bring off the bench. He put up 17 points in their narrow loss to the LA Lakers last week.

Key Player - Jay Scrubb

Jay Scrubb's shooting has fluctuated so far in the NBA Summer League, but he remains the LA Clippers' key player in Las Vegas.

Due to his size and creativity, Scrubb can do it all. Over the LA Clippers' four games, he has averaged 13.3 points, including a standout 24-point showing in their first contest. Against the Lakers, he dished out six assists and got two blocks.

Due to injuries, Scrubb was barely able to feature for the LA Clippers last season. However, having had a consistent run of games as a leader in the Summer League, he will be ready to make his mark on the franchise's first-team roster.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jason Preston l Shooting Guard - Jay Scrubb l Small Forward - Keon Johnson l Power Forward - Amir Coffey | Center - Daniel Oturu

Grizzlies vs Clippers Match Prediction

Both sides are very evenly matched heading into this fixture. Despite having a smaller lineup, the LA Clippers have impressed in the paint, averaging the third-most rebounds of any side and the second-most blocks.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have scored an impressive 89 points per fixture and rank eighth in assists.

Therefore, it may come down to how each team can perform on defense, where the LA Clippers have struggled. That could leave the door open for a narrow Memphis Grizzlies win.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Clippers matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers' final Summer League game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also be available to watch on the NBA League Pass for subscribers.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh