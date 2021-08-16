NBA Summer League 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will square off against each other for their last game in the 2021 NBA Summer League on Monday, August 16th.

Both teams have lost three games each leading up to this contest. The Milwaukee Bucks failed to convert their winning start to the campaign, losing their last three matches in a row. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets claimed their first win of the Las Vegas tournament in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 16th, 2021, 4:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas & Mac Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 83-93 loss against the Washington Wizards. They once again struggled to play with fluidity on the offensive end.

Second-year forwards Jordan Nwora and Mamadi Diakite scored 18 points each in the game. Nwora wasn't as efficient with his shooting compared to Diakite, though, as he shot 35.3% compared to Diakite's average of 50%. Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks shot 43.2% from the floor and committed 19 turnovers.

The Bucks blew a seven-point lead they earned by the end of the first quarter. They couldn't carry over the momentum into the second as the Wizards outscored them 13-26 in that stretch.

Key Player - Jordan Nwora

Jordan Nwora #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action

Jordan Nwora has been decent for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He has averaged a team-high 20.2 points per game but hasn't been shooting the ball efficiently enough. Through four games, the second-year forward has shot just 34.5% from the field on 21 attempts per contest.

If Nwora can do a better job on that front, the Milwaukee Bucks will have a very healthy chance of ending their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign on a winning note.

🏀 30 BALL 🏀



Jordan Nwora sizzles for 30 PTS, 8 REB and 6 AST in the @Bucks' MGM Resorts #NBASummer League opener 🦌 pic.twitter.com/jGJ6GKDMKw — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Crutcher | G - Theo Pinson | F - Jordan Nwora | F - Mamadi Diakite | C - Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have not had the best 2021 NBA Summer League campaign, enduring crushing defeats in each of their first three matches. They bounced back brilliantly in their previous outing, though, and will be hoping to return home on a winning note.

They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 89-85 in overtime last time out. The Nuggets kept on fighting and managed to win, despite trailing the Mavs by as many as 11 points at one stage. With Bol Bol out for rest, Bones Hyland was the primary option on offense for the Denver Nuggets.

He returned with a 28-point performance, shooting 9-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 from the three-point line. Zylan Cheatham also had a great game, scoring 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including three shots from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Bol Bol

Bol Bol has been fantastic for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Summer League. The big man has averaged 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the three games he has played so far. His shooting has been decent as well, averaging 44.2% from the field and 40% from the three-point line.

Bol Bol's performances could see him in the rotation for the Denver Nuggets a lot more in the 2021-22 NBA season than in previous campaigns. He will be eager to sign off on a positive note and prepare for the training camp with a positive mindset.

it’s it’s Bol Bol time time pic.twitter.com/y6bQXEgI79 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 10, 2021

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Caleb Agada | G - Bones Hyland | F - Davon Reed | F - Zeke Nnaji | C - Bol Bol.

Bucks vs Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have momentum on their side, which gives them the advantage in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams have struggled for form, though, which could see the game go down to the wire.

The Nuggets will have to do better on defense, while the Bucks will have to work on their shooting if they are to have a healthy chance of winning this tie.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Nuggets game?

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will be televised live on ESPN News. Fans can also stream the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra