NBA Summer League 2021: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in their third game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Friday.

The Timberwolves routed the Chicago Bulls 78-59 in their last game to record their second straight win of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 91-97 and have a 1-1 record in the competition.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Friday, August 13th, 4:00 PM ET (Saturday, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in terrific form in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far.

In their last game against the Bulls, the T'Wolves were brilliant on the defensive end, restricting their opponents to just 18-of-72 shooting from the floor. Jaden McDaniels was in great form, tallying 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on the night. Five players apart from him scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort.

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled on offense, though, and will need to improve a little on that front. They could only convert 38.5% of their field-goal attempts while shooting just 5-of-22 from the 3-point line.

Key Player - Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels (right) in action

Jaden McDaniels is developing well, which is a great sign for the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of next season. He has been highly efficient on both ends of the floor and is crucial to the T'Wolves winning their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

He has shot roughly 50% from the floor across the last two games while taking limited attempts, which is crucial in helping his side perform well as a team.

Didn’t lead to anything, but I think this move was the most encouraging play from the Timberwolves game yesterday.



When Jaden McDaniels has said he’s been adding to his offensive package, this is what he’s talking about. pic.twitter.com/3v3uiUq56Z — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) August 10, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - McKinley Wright IV l G - Jaylen Nowell l F - Brian Bowen II l F - Jaden McDaniels l C - Nathan Knight.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks fought hard in their recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They were down eight points by the end of the first quarter but fought on to make the game a competitive one until the end.

The Bucks recovered well by the end of the third quarter and headed into the fourth with a two-point deficit. They couldn't keep up the pressure down the stretch, though, and ended up losing the game by a six-point margin. Jordan Nwora was once again the team's best player, scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks were decent on offense but struggled on the other end. They will need to be a bit more alert as well and not gift too many free throws to their opposition. They allowed the Nets to get to the foul line 36 times last time out.

Key Player - Jordan Nwora

Jordan Nwora dunks the ball

Jordan Nwora has been solid for the team on the offensive end in the last two games. Before his 22-point game against the Nets, he had scored 30 against the LA Clippers. Nwora wasn't that efficient with his shooting in the last game, though, an area he will need to improve upon. He shot 9-of-26 from the field in that match.

🏀 30 BALL 🏀



Jordan Nwora sizzles for 30 PTS, 8 REB and 6 AST in the @Bucks' MGM Resorts #NBASummer League opener 🦌 pic.twitter.com/jGJ6GKDMKw — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Theo Pinson l G - Brandon Randolph l F - Jordan Nwora l F - Mamadi Diakite l C - Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Timberwolves vs Bucks Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks seem like two evenly matched teams, making it difficult to pick a clear winner. However, the T'Wolves have the momentum on their side, which does swing the tie in their favor marginally. The Bucks will be hoping to get a better start to the game this time around, which could improve their chances of winning this tie.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Bucks game?

The match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

