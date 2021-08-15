NBA Summer League 2021: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2021

The in-form Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Sunday, August 15th.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are undefeated in the tournament so far, winning all of their last three games. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered their first defeat in their previous outing after winning their first two games.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 15th, 2021, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves thrashed the Milwaukee Bucks 91-64 in their previous game.

Jaylen Nowell was in top form for the T'Wolves, scoring a game-high 26 points on 11 of 22 field goal shooting. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels once again played a vital role, tallying 17 points on 58.3% field goal shooting. The Minnesota Timberwolves were exceptional on offense, converting 49.3% of their shots from the floor overall.

The Timberwolves went into half-time with a 53-32 lead and never looked back. Their biggest lead was 27 points, which was also the margin of difference at the end of the game.

Key Player - Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels (right) in action

Jaden McDaniels has been sensational for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He is averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, shooting 52.6% from the field. The sophomore's consistency has been key in helping the T'Wolves stay undefeated so far.

Another decent outing from him will only help the Minnesota Timberwolves improve their chances of winning against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - McKinley Wright IV, G - Jaylen Nowell, F - Brian Bowen II, F - Jaden McDaniels, C - Nathan Knight.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled without second-year guard Tyrese Maxey against the Boston Celtics in their last game. Maxey left the Summer League roster to host a youth camp in Garland. In his absence, the Sixers ended up losing 80-100 against the formidable Summer League Celtics team.

Isaiah Joe (15 points) and Paul Reed (14 points) were the only two players to record double-digit scores on the night. The Sixers trailed the Celtics by 9 points at half-time but ended up conceding a 14-30 lead at the start of the third quarter, which pretty much decided the eventual outcome of the match.

The Philadelphia 76ers shot just 34.2% from the field and had only 14 team assists by the end of the match. Their three-point shooting was woeful, too, with the Eastern Conference heavyweights only converting 7 of 30 attempts from deep.

Key Player - Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe has been doing a decent job for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far. He has been their second-best scorer behind Maxey, averaging 17 points per game, shooting 41.2% from the three-point line on 11.3 attempts. Joe will be crucial in giving the Sixers a healthy chance of winning against a solid team like the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Isaiah Joe with 13 PTS (4/5 3PT)

Dallas Mavs 14 PTS (0/8 3PT)

End of the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/eJQjzkABDQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 9, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Frank Mason III, G - Isaiah Joe, F - Jaden Springer, F - Paul Reed, C - Filip Petrusev.

Timberwolves vs 76ers Predictions

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be entering this contest as the favorites. The Philadelphia 76ers did not look quite comfortable in the absence of Tyrese Maxey, which could be the case again on Sunday. The T'Wolves have momentum on their side and have multiple contributors to rely on, which gives them a healthy advantage to win this tie.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs 76ers game?

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

