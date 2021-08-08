NBA Summer League 2021: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview | August 9th, 2021 

The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls will lock horns on Monday in their opening game of the 2021 NBA Summer League at Cox Pavilion.

Both teams have made key acquisitions in the offseason so far. Now the attention turns to their young players. The Pelicans and the Bulls will be hoping they can step up and help them make huge strides in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9th, 2021, 3:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the Summer League. Second-year guard Kira Lewis Jr. and forward Naji Marshall are some of the notable names in the group. They will suit up alongside the Pelicans' newest draft prospects, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

The New Orleans Pelicans missed the play-in tournament by a small margin last season. They aim to qualify for the playoffs by surrounding the team's two young All-Stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, with quality talent.

New Orleans will be hoping for some of their young prospects to perform well during the Summer League to give them some more reliable players they can use next season.

Willie Green, the team's new head coach, will be leading the team in Las Vegas. It's a great move by the New Orleans Pelicans as it will allow Green to track the team's younger players' development process with a close eye.

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III dunks the ball Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Trey Murphy III is an excellent addition to the New Orleans Pelicans for next season. The #17 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has the perfect 3-and-D style of play, who will give the Pelicans some much-needed wing-depth in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to play a key role for the team in the 2021 NBA Summer League as well.

Murphy's scoring and defense make him a lethal threat and a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Chicago Bulls in their Monday afternoon matchup.

New Orleans Predicted Lineup

G - Kira Lewis Jr. | G - Trey Murphy III | F - Naji Marshall | F - Herb Jones | C - Anzejs Pasecniks.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been a busy team this offseason and have managed to build a roster comprising multiple All-Star caliber players in their ranks. They are looking to add more depth to surround Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Their 2021 NBA Summer League roster will be headlined by second-year wing Patrick Williams, who had a decent rookie campaign last season. He will be paired up with Jerome Robinson, who has played in the NBA for three seasons and featured in 113 games.

The #38 pick from this year's draft, Ayo Dosunmu, will also be participating, along with former Dallas Maverick Tyler Bey, who did not receive an extended qualifying offer and is a free agent.

All these players have a great chance to prove that they do belong in the NBA, which makes the Chicago Bulls an exciting side to watch out for. The team will be coached by Damian Cotter, the assistant coach of the franchise.

Summer League Training Camp is a wrap... Next stop, Las Vegas! ✈️



Watch the first episode of Inside Summer League at https://t.co/N8dO7c9zvP@ATT | #SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/2uI2Imt1F7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 7, 2021

Key Player - Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams (right) in action

Patrick Williams has a great chance to work on his offense and prove that he is ready to enter the conversation of being one of the best young two-way players in the league for the upcoming season. The New Orleans Pelicans have some very talented offensive players on their roster, and Williams will be crucial in limiting them.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Jaylen Adams | G - Jerome Robinson | F - Tyler Bey | F - Patrick Williams | C - Marco Simonovic

Pelicans vs Bulls Predictions

Considering the two sides are yet to play and bolster fairly inexperienced lineups, it makes it difficult to pick a clear favorite at the moment. But considering how the Chicago Bulls have constructed their roster, their depth does give them a slight advantage against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Bulls game?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls will be televised on ESPN 2. Fans can also view the game via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee