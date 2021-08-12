NBA Summer League 2021: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2021

Two teams that have been playing well so far in the NBA Summer League face off on Friday as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs come into the fixture after avenging their opening day loss to the Houston Rockets by defeating the Orlando Magic, scoring 94 points in the process. Their opponents, meanwhile, are one of the few teams to have won both their first two games and did so in style, winning by a double-digit margin in each.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Friday, August 13th, 6:00 PM ET (Saturday, August 14th, 3:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.

Led by two sophomores in Kira Lewis Jr. and Naji Marshall, along with 1st round pick Trey Murphy, the New Orleans Pelicans have looked impressive on both ends of the floor. They are on course to play in the championship match this summer.

Indeed, their three stars have shot the ball exceedingly well so far, all above 50% from the field against the Thunder and all above 40% overall. They are the only New Orleans Pelicans players so far to score double-digit points and have connected with all but one of their free-throw attempts combined.

Although the New Orleans Pelicans first team are still looking to make moves this offseason to help Zion Williamson, they will be impressed with how their younger players are playing so far.

Key Player - Trey Murphy

The New Orleans Pelicans will be mightily impressed with their No. 17 overall pick from this year's draft, Trey Murphy, after he dropped 26 points with six made three-pointers against the Chicago Bulls. That was the first of two wins for the Pels, after which Murphy put up ten points, six rebounds and three steals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sizzling at #NBASummer 🔥



No. 17 pick Trey Murphy drops 26 PTS with 6 3PM in his @PelicansNBA debut! pic.twitter.com/kId4rXieF2 — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

The flexible guard has shown the various aspects of his game so far in the NBA Summer League and will be looking to prove a point to the teams that passed on him in the draft.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kira Lewis Jr. l Shooting Guard - Didi Louzada l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - Trey Murphy l Center - Anzejs Pasecniks

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

After a disappointing shooting display in their opening NBA Summer League fixture, the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back against the Orlando Magic, connecting with 47% of efforts from the field and 38% of those from beyond the arc.

Six Cavs players finished in double figures with Trevon Bluiett and Matt Ryan supplying some much-needed 3-point scoring off the bench.

Evan Mobley threads the needle to Isaac Okoro for the emphatic slam! #PhantomCam #NBASummer on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/oLxX8B3jt1 — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers fans will have their attention firmly on draftee Evan Mobley as well as Second-Team All-Rookie shooting guard Isaac Okoro, who now has the chance to run the team's offense. So far, Okoro has shot the ball consistently, tallying 32 points in their two games but will seek to improve his distribution with only five assists so far.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers new big man Evan Mobley

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with their No.3 pick in this year's draft, Evan Mobley hasn't disappointed so far in the NBA Summer League. Deployed at power forward, playing closely to Mfiondu Kabengele at center, Mobley has done a bit of everything. In their win over the Orlando Magic, the 7-footer scored 14 points but also pitched in with seven rebounds, six assists and a block.

In their opening game, he used his length to swat away three shots while also grabbing 12 points and five boards. The Cleveland Cavaliers fanbase will expect big things this year from their new frontcourt duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who just resigned with the franchise. Having two 7-footers on the floor will certainly help the Cavs to become a better rebounding team and will help them improve their rim protection.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Brodric Thomas l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Lamar Stevens l Power Forward - Evan Mobley l Center - Mfiondu Kabengele

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

After some impressive outings so far, this should be a high-scoring affair between two sides that can shoot the ball well and have excellent rebounders in the team.

Evan Mobley and Mfiondu Kabengele will be responsible for stopping the New Orleans Pelicans frontcourt who have wreaked havoc so far. They will be required to stop Murphy on the wing and Naji Marshall inside. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will carry their own threat with their deep roster of scorers and will be looking to make it two wins in a row.

In the end, we are backing the New Orleans Pelicans to win their third straight matchup.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Cavaliers matchup

Fans can catch the matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA TV in America but also on NBA League Pass with a subscription.

