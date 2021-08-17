NBA Summer League 2021: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - August 17th, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League clash on Tuesday.

The Pelicans managed a narrow 80-79 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors in their last Summer League game, while the Timberwolves are coming off a 99-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves are unbeaten in the tournament. But the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will play the final because of a superior point differential.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 17th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, August 18th, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans thrived in the paint against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 44 points in the restricted area. They also scored 19 second-chance points, showing their prowess on the offensive boards.

However, the Pelicans' shooting against the Warriors was far from satisfactory, as Kira Lewis Jr. and co. could only shoot 26% from downtown and 37% from the field. Naji Marshall and Herbert Jones took care of the scoring in the game, and are expected to have a strong outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves as well.

Meanwhile, Kira Lewis Jr. will be desperate to showcase his talent after a quiet night in his last game.

Key Player - Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers

Kira Lewis Jr. saw healthy game time with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, playing 54 games and averaging 16 minutes per game. He put up six points, one rebound and two assists per game, and is likely to get a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Lewis Jr. is known for his ability to orchestrate the offense at a high pace, along with his shooting prowess. So the sophomore will be the New Orleans Pelicans' key man going into this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Kira Lewis Jr. | G - Didi Louzada | F - Naji Marshall | F - Trey Murphy III | C - Anzejs Pasecniks.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves shot lights out from the deep against the Philadelphia 76ers, converting 38% of their 3-point attempts. Their perimeter shooting has been their strong suit all Summer League. So fans can expect them to be heavily reliant on 3-point shots contributing to most of their scoring on Tuesday.

NEWS: The @Timberwolves final Summer League game will be on Tuesday at 6:30 pm CT against New Orleans on NBATV. https://t.co/TMLiuDAXT5 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) August 16, 2021

Points were shared all around their starting five in the game against the 76ers, with four players registering double digits. Brian Bowen II, Nathan Knight and sophomore center Jaden McDaniels have had a stellar tournament thus far. So the trio will look to make an impression against the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

Key Player - Jaylen Nowell

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Nowell will enter his third year in the NBA, expecting to make one of the wing spots his own. He averaged nine points, two rebounds and an assist off the bench last year, shooting 42% from the field and 33% from behind the arc. But he will need to boost those numbers if he wishes to see more minutes this year.

Nowell has been mighty impressive in the Summer League so far, showcasing his expertise at scoring the basketball. His defense has been at a satisfactory level st well, and there is a good probability of him having another brilliant outing in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - McKinley Wright IV, G - Jaylen Nowell, F - Brian Bowen II, F - Jaden McDaniels, C - Nathan Knight.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a balanced outfit with multiple scorers on the roster, and are the favorites going into Tuesday's game. On the contrary, the New Orleans Pelicans have found their offense hard to come by at times, and will likely face an uphill battle against the superior Wolves on Tuesday.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Timberwolves?

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via an NBA League Pass.

