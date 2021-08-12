NBA Summer League 2021: Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021 

The Orlando Magic face a stern test ahead as they take on the Boston Celtics in their third game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Thursday.

The Orlando Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-94 in their last game, while the Boston Celtics clinched a 107-82 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Magic have a 1-1 record heading into this tie and will be eager to bounce back. Meanwhile, the Celtics will be looking to clinch their third straight win and stay undefeated.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Thursday, August 11th, 7:00 PM ET (Friday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic got off to a great start in the 2021 NBA Summer League, winning their first game 91-89 against the Golden State Warriors. However, they failed to carry that form over to their previous game, and there are plenty of things they will have to improve upon to beat the Boston Celtics.

The Magic need all their starters to deliver. Rookie Jalen Suggs, the #5 pick in this year's draft, has been the only starter producing the goods at a high rate so far. Second-year guard Cole Anthony needs to step up the most. In the last two games, he has scored a combined 10 points on 3-of-19 shooting from the floor.

Jalen Suggs did it all in his Summer League debut:



✨ 24 PTS

✨ 9 REB

✨ 3 BLK

✨ 2 STL pic.twitter.com/lQKppClkOk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2021

The Orlando Magic have shot under 40% in each of their two games so far and will have to put up a better showing in that area as a team.

Key Player - Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs has been in terrific form in his pro-debut so far. He has recorded 40 points across two games on 42% field goal shooting.

Suggs will need to lean into his playmaking skills and involve his teammates more. Doing so will give the Orlando Magic's poor offense some much-needed life and a healthy chance to win the tie.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony l G - Jalen Suggs l F - RJ Hampton l F - Franz Wagner l C - Jon Teske.

Boston Celtics Preview

Aaron Nesmith

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far. They have recorded two emphatic wins on the back of stellar showings from returning players Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Carson Edwards and Romeo Langford.

Nesmith stole the spotlight in the Boston Celtics' previous game with 33 points, shooting 72.2% from the field and converting 7 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc in only 20 minutes of action. Pritchard, meanwhile, played a great supporting role, tallying 21 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith is also putting defenders on skates: pic.twitter.com/88lmp10J3Q — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 10, 2021

The Boston Celtics' overall game, especially their shooting, has been commendable. They have made 31 threes across two games.

Key Player - Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard's steady development will be something the Boston Celtics will be really happy about. He has played exceptionally well as the team's floor general and is leading the side with example. He has tallied 44 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far.

Pritchard has also shot 49.5% from the floor and 63.3% from beyond the arc. Another solid outing from him will only improve the Celtics' chances of winning their third straight game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Payton Pritchard l G - Carsen Edwards l F - Romeo Langford l F - Aaron Nesmith l C - Bruno Fernando.

Magic vs Celtics Predictions

The Boston Celtics will be the overwhelming favorites to win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Celtics team found their chemistry early on in the tournament. The majority of their players have a significant amount of experience playing in the NBA, and this has been key to their success.

The Magic also have a very talented team, though, and if they find their form, they could be tough to contain for the Celtics.

Where to watch the Magic vs Celtics game

The game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will be televised live on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the match online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh