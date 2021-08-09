NBA Summer League 2021: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview | August 9th, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Utah Jazz in their next game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Suns are coming off a loss against the LA Lakers, while the Jazz will be playing their first game of the Las Vegas tournament.

Both teams enjoyed terrific 2020-21 NBA seasons, finishing with the two best records atop the Western Conference. They have also managed to retain most of their core from last year and will be eager for their young guns to make their mark in the Summer League competition.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mac Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns had a great match against the LA Lakers, which they lost by a margin of one point after enduring a difficult fourth quarter.

Jalen Smith, last year's #10 pick overall, starred for the side with a game-high 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds on the night. Guard Jaleen Smith was the next best performer, scoring 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. The Phoenix Suns started the game well, going on an 8-0 run. They looked on course to win the game mid-way through the third quarter, pulling away with a 10-point lead.

However, the Suns failed to maintain their composure, allowing the LA Lakers to rally back during various stages of the game. It played a vital role in the eventual outcome of the game.

Key Player - Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith is likely to step into a larger role for the Phoenix Suns and his development is key to that. Smith is expected to lead the charge for the side in the Las Vegas Summer League and has gotten off to a brilliant start. He will need to work on his shooting a little more, though, as it could help the Suns overcome the Utah Jazz, who have a very talented roster at their disposal.

A fastbreak slam followed by a 4-point play 🔥



Jalen Smith is up to 15 PTS and 11 REB for the @Suns on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/Pqg9VR2W35 — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Ty-Shon Alexander | G - Jaleen Smith | F - Justin Simon | F - Jalen Smith | C - Kyle Alexander.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are all set to play in their second Summer League competition of the offseason. They recently hosted the Salt Lake City Summer League, in which they had two rosters of their own, the Utah Jazz White and the Utah Jazz Blue. The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies were also a part of the competition.

The Jazz have multiple young players who played for them last season, including Trent Forrest, Udoka Azubuike, Jarrell Brantley, Elijah Hughes and Juwan Morgan. All of these players featured in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Utah Jazz will be hoping these young stars continue to develop their skills and play well during the Las Vegas Summer League as well.

Key Player - Trent Forrest

Trent Forrest #3 of the Utah Jazz in action

Trent Forrest is coming off a brilliant Salt Lake City Summer League campaign. He is expected to lead the charge for the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. He scored 14.9 points per game on 50% field goal shooting, to go with nine assists per contest. Forrest was tied for the best +/- (+24) in the Utah Jazz' Summer League.

His stellar performances make him a key player for the Utah Jazz and their hopes of starting their Las Vegas campaign on a winning note.

After three, the @utahjazz white roster leads the @spurs 62-43.



Trent Forrest continues to look good and leads all scorers with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.



Udoka Azubuike has 6 points and 12 rebounds. #takenote pic.twitter.com/UbyXza1KYq — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 4, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Trent Forrest | G - Dakota Mathias | F - Jarrell Brantley | F - Elijah Hughes | C - Udoka Azubuike.

Suns vs Jazz Prediction

The Utah Jazz have multiple players in their ranks who are coming off a stellar Salt Lake City Summer League campaign. It does make them the favorites to beat the Phoenix Suns in their opening game in Las Vegas' edition of the Summer League.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns showed a lot of potential in their opening game. If they can maintain their composure for long stretches against the Jazz, they will fancy their chances of winning this tie.

Where to watch the Suns vs Jazz game?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

