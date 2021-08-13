NBA Summer League 2021: Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 14th, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-1) will look to bounce back when they take on the Phoenix Suns (1-2) in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League 2021 on Saturday. The Blazers were embarrassed on Thursday, losing 97-64 to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers’ halftime lead of 44-37 was still manageable until they blew the game wide open in the third quarter. It was a 71-44 lead heading into the fourth and the game was a foregone conclusion from there. Veteran NBA player Kenneth Faried suffered a hand injury in the third quarter so that’s something to watch out for in the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Also on Thursday, the Phoenix Suns won their first game after three tries in Las Vegas with a 90-84 victory over the winless Denver Nuggets. Jalen Smith had a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The Suns hope to continue their success when they face off against the Blazers on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Saturday, August 14th, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, August 15th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Against the Pacers, Michael Beasley had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in summer league action for the Portland Trail Blazers, and that doesn’t bode well for his chances of making a comeback. Fellow NBA vet Emmanuel Mudiay didn’t do too well either as he was largely invisible during the third-quarter run by Indiana.

Antonio Blakeney led the Portland Trail Blazers in scoring with 15 points off the bench, but they came mostly during garbage time. Greg Brown scored 12 points and provided the energy and hustle that was sorely lacking from his teammates. The Blazers will need a strong contribution from him against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Antonio Blakeney

Blakeney continues to come off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers and has scored 27, 12 and 15 in three games, leading the team in scoring in two out of three outings in Las Vegas.

He’s shooting 6-of-12 from 3-point range in three games for the Portland Trail Blazers and could be due for another scoring binge, this time against the Phoenix Suns.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Emmanuel Mudiay l Shooting Guard - George King l Small Forward - Michael Beasley l Power Forward - CJ Elleby l Center - Kenneth Faried

Phoenix Suns Preview

Jalen Smith #10 during the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets.

Getting their first win in summer league action wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty either, but the Phoenix Suns did it regardless. They made just 26-of-72 (36.1%) field goal attempts, though they made up for it by making half of those from 3-point territory, 13-of-33 (39.4%). They also outrebounded the Nuggets, 44 to 33 with 14 of those coming on the offensive end.

Thanks to their exquisite shooting at the line, 25-of-26, the Suns kept the Nuggets at bay.

Kyle Alexander added 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Jaleen Smith contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help out Jalen Smith.

Key Player - Jalen Smith

2020 first-round pick Jalen Smith had his third double-double in the Las Vegas Summer League, but Thursday’s production may have been his best. It was his first 20-point game in the tournament. The threat of his 3-point shooting opened up the lanes for his drives, and gave him space to operate wherever he wanted.

Watch out, Portland Trail Blazers.

As the Phoenix Suns seek their second win, Jalen Smith will have to apply pressure on the Portland Trail Blazers' defense to give his team a chance to win.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jaleen Smith l Shooting Guard - Michael Frazier II l Small Forward - Justin Simon l Power Forward - Jalen Smith l Center - Kyle Alexander

Blazers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers’ rough night on Thursday may have just been an aberration, but they have to prove it when they face the Phoenix Suns this Saturday. The Blazers’ activity on both ends of the floor will be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.

It’s still unclear what the Portland Trail Blazers’ goal is in this tournament, whether they want to try out the veterans or give the youngsters a chance to shine. Either way, they should be the favorites to win the game at the expense of the Phoenix Suns.

Where to Watch Blazers vs Suns?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

