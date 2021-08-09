NBA Summer League 2021: San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns in their first games of the 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Both teams will be looking to get off to a flying start for a chance to feature in the finals.

The Spurs are coming off a 0-3 loss in the Salt Lake City leg of the Summer League. A lack of aggression and experience were the standout factors that led to their failure against the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz Blue, and Utah Jazz White.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will come into this fixture feeling refreshed, as they have not participated in any Summer League event yet. The Timberwolves were runners-up in the 2019 Summer League and will be looking to go all the way this time.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Monday, August 9th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 10th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are not heavy favorites to go far in the competition. Regardless, they have a few exceptional talents that are worth watching.

Although their inexperience showed during the Summer League event in Utah, a few of their explosive players could turn things around in Las Vegas.

Josh Primo has proved his doubters wrong so far in the three games he has played. Many believed he was selected too early in the draft, but he is showing the rest of the world what the San Antonio Spurs front office already saw in him.

Joe Wieskamp and Tre Jones will also be impactful for the San Antonio Spurs in this contest. Both draft picks will aim to impress ahead of the new season.

Key Player - Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell #24

Devin Vassell was selected as the 11th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in Round 1 of the 2020 NBA Draft. He featured in 62 games under Gregg Popovich, averaging 5.5 points per game.

Vassell has been the standout performer for the San Antonio Spurs during their Salt Lake City Summer League outings. In their last outing, he put 27 points past the Grizzlies. The 20-year-old is a decent three-point shooter as he knocked down 52 during the 2020-21 NBA season.

With the older players out of the team, the Las Vegas Summer League will be an avenue for the youngster to show what he is made of in a bid to get increased playtime in the NBA. While he is off to a flying start, he has a lot more work to do.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Josh Primo | G - Devin Vassell | F - Joe Wieskamp | F - Skal Labissiere | C - Biram Faye.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a few players with NBA experience on their roster. That will be an area they can take advantage of if they are hungry enough to win the finals this year.

Seeing Anthony Edwards in Las Vegas would have put the Minnesota Timberwolves as huge favorites to win the competition. However, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up will sit this one out. Given how impactful the youngster was during the 2020-21 NBA season, risking his health in the Summer League is not worth it.

I have not watched an NBA basketball game in a long time where a player was hotter than Jaylen Nowell was tonight.



28 points on 11 of 13 shooting...

pic.twitter.com/pAFaInaOQC — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 12, 2021

Jaylen Nowell, who finished his second year with the Minnesota Timberwolves strong, will feature in the Summer League. Although Jaden McDaniels will be the center of attraction, Nowell will undoubtedly look to put on a show in Las Vegas.

Key Player - Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels will suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Las Vegas Summer League. Although the youngster has one year of NBA experience, he has a lot more work to do to cement his place in the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has stated that McDaniels will be the focal point of the team in Las Vegas. However, a major concern is his reliance on deep shots and inability to take the ball to the rack.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves' success largely dependent on McDaniels' productivity, it will be exciting to see how he rises to the occasion. It is worth noting that he is an asset on the defensive end as well because of his versatility.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Karim Mane | G - Jaylen Nowell | F - Malcolm Miller | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - John Egbunu.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Prediction

It might come down to experience in this matchup, which will tip the scales in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the San Antonio Spurs could have learned from their mistakes and will look to put together a more impressive display on both ends of the court.

The game will be too close to call as both teams have incredible talents on their roster. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves look like the favorites as they have the quality to overcome the San Antonio Spurs.

Where to watch Spurs vs Timberwolves game?

The game will be available on the ESPNU network for fans in the US. NBA fans around the rest of the world can also enjoy the game via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra