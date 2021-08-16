NBA Summer League 2021: San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs will lock horns with the OKC Thunder in the 2021 NBA Summer League on Monday, August 16th.

Both teams have a 1-3 record leading up to this match. The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 100-104 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets in their last match, while the OKC Thunder are coming off a 61-85 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 16th, 2021, 5:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 2:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have been in indifferent form since the start of the 2021 NBA Summer League. Their defense has continued to be a weak link for them, and it was once again on display in their last match against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs opened up a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter but failed to maintain their winning position. Instead, they allowed the Nets to come back into the game and were outscored in each of the last three quarters.

The San Antonio Spurs were the better side on offense but struggled to shoot the ball well from the charity stripe. They converted 9 of 13 attempts. Their defense also needs to improve if they are to have a healthy chance of winning against the OKC Thunder on Monday.

Key Player - Tre Jones

Tre Jones #3 in action

Second-year guard Tre Jones has been in fine form for the San Antonio Spurs. He has averaged a team-high 22.8 points and 6.2 assists per contest across four games. He also shot an impressive 50.2% from the floor.

Tre Jones scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in the last game. He will have to take more shots as that can make a huge impact in the match against the OKC Thunder.

34/9/8 and the tough game-winner for Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/w97mZ5ebZ0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 12, 2021

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Jones | G - Joshua Primo | F - Nate Renfro | F - Joe Wiescamp | C - DaQuan Jefferies.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder started their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign on a great note with a win against the Detroit Pistons. However, the absence of the #6 pick Josh Giddey (injury) and Tre Mann (personal reasons) saw them lose their last three games on the trot.

The Thunder did not have much fluidity on offense in their previous outing against the Pacers. They could only tally 61 points, shooting 30.9% from the floor. Jaylen Hoard was the leading scorer on the night, tallying 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continued to impress with another solid outing, scoring 13 points on 50% FG shooting and registering 10 rebounds, a steal and a block.

The OKC Thunder played with great intensity until the first quarter but couldn't keep up with the Indiana Pacers later in the game. They were outscored 47-80 in the last three quarters. The Thunder also failed to cross the 20-point mark in all four quarters.

Key Player - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been a revelation for the OKC Thunder in the absence of Josh Giddey. He has the potential to become one of the best modern-day bigs in the NBA.

Robinson-Earl is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a block per contest across four games. He is also shooting a respectable 37.5% from the three-point line on four attempts.

JRE will be crucial for the OKC Thunder as he will be key in restricting the San Antonio Spurs' lethal offense on the defensive end of the floor.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl help-side block...have seen a bunch of great contests from JRE for the Thunder so far. pic.twitter.com/psUx1kLUq5 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) August 13, 2021

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Aaron Wiggins | G - Theo Maledon | F - Jaylen Hoard | F - Charlie Brown Jr. | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Spurs vs Thunder Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will be the favorites heading into this tie because of their superior offense compared to the OKC Thunder. Unless the Thunder can find their spark on offense, it will be difficult for them to swing the tie in their favor.

It will be an interesting game nonetheless, thanks to the impressive prospects that fans will get to witness when the two teams clash on Monday.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Thunder game

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder will be televised live on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

