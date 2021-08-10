NBA Summer League 2021: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021

The 2021 NBA Summer League is the hottest thing in Vegas right now, and the city is gearing up to see another top match between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. The two teams have already played one game each in the Vegas league.

The young Mavs fought against the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous match but were defeated 95-73. Tyler Terry put up a fight by scoring 22 points for the losing side. Terry was the 31st overall draft pick in 2020 and had an indifferent rookie season for the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz' summer league squad defeated 2021 finalists, the Phoenix Suns, in a slow-paced, low-scoring game. Trent Forrest led the Jazz to a 5-point victory by making 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavellion, Las Vegas, NV.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks roster for the summer league lists 12 players. The squad includes Australian Josh Green, who just won a bronze medal in the Olympics, and Tyrell Terry, who played in the G League before getting signed by Dallas.

A key area to watch from Tyrell Terry in the summer league will be his finishing against the big defender in pick-and-roll situations.



This was an area he struggled with in the G League Bubble. The big defender's length and body contact would pose issues. pic.twitter.com/TCEf81Il4W — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) August 9, 2021

The Mavs are one of the strongest teams in the league at the moment. Their star player Luka Doncic has been growing stronger. Management from Dallas will be looking forward to testing the might and worth of their young players ahead of the regular season.

Key Player - Josh Green

Josh Green (left) defends against Kyle Lowry (right)

Josh Green is going to be a good addition to the league and to the Dallas Mavericks line-up. If we only considered his handling and drive-in ability, he'd still be decent. But with his parameter shooting and space creation, Josh can become a great asset.

What was noticeable about Josh's college and Olympic games was his space creation. He moved all around the court to find space for quick threes or immediately made runs to the front court on fast breaks and turnovers. If he continues to grow and work on his defense, he could become a key player in the league in the future.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrell Terry, G/F - Josh Green, F - Eugene Omoruyi, G - LJ Figueroa, C - EJ Onu

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz will want to maintain their winning streak. Their last win wasn't a fluke but they weren't dominant either. The 14-man Utah Jazz squad is capable of winning all their matches in the summer league.

The team marching to play in Vegas boasts potential stars including Dakota Mathias, Trent Forrest, and Udoka Azubuike. The Jazz management are definitely looking for players who can become an integral part of their main squad and play alongside the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Key Player - Trent Forrest

South Florida v Florida State

Trent Forrest is a player with flair. He is incredible at running past defenders and finishing at the rim. He is capable of making key turnovers and dominating on fast breaks. Trent is fast and explosive and can use his athleticism to create isolation plays and finish with a bang.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Trent Forrest, C - Udoka Azubuike, G - Dakota Mathias, F - Elijah Hughes, F - Jarrell Brantley

Mavericks vs Jazz Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have started the pre-season on the weak foot. Having lost the previous game, they must hope to defend better and not be controlled by Utah's pace. There is a probability that Josh Green might sit on the bench, but if he joins the fight, the game might tip in the Dallas Mavericks' favor.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game

You can watch the match nationally on NBA TV and locally on Mavs.com and NBA TV Canada.

Edited by S Chowdhury