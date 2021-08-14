NBA Summer League 2021: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2021

The LA Clippers will be playing their fourth game of the NBA Summer League 2021 on Sunday, but are still looking for their first win. They take on the Utah Jazz, who have won all three of their matches so far and will be looking to continue their form.

Both teams have reasonably experienced squads, with the Jazz boasting of multiple NBA players such as Udoka Azubuike, Jarrell Brantley, Trent Forrest, Elijah Hughes and Juwan Morgan, with assistant coach Bryan Bailey serving as the head-coach for the summer league.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, feature 2021 draftees Jason Preston and Keon Johnson, with Jeremy Castleberry taking up the mantle of head-coach.

Here are three takeaways from reporter @AndybLarsen on the @utahjazz's last summer league win. https://t.co/atBT0xpPrd — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) August 13, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Sunday, August 15th, 3:00 PM ET (Monday, August 10th, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue – Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed a strong campaign thus far and have Trent Forrest producing some exceptional offensive performances. He looks set to snag an NBA contract with the Utah Jazz, currently keeping tabs on multiple other summer league players.

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

This includes the impressive Jarrell Brantley, with the likes of Elijah Hughes and Juwan Morgan also looking to regain fitness in the buildup to the NBA season. The Jazz will be looking for what is their fourth straight win of the Summer League, and are up against a team that hasn’t won yet.

Key Player – Trent Forrest

Trent Forrest’s passing and shooting skills have been for all to see. What has surprised fans is the fact that Forrest appears to have worked on his defensive game as well and has put in some exceptionally tenacious performances in the three games thus far. He has been the major reason why the Utah Jazz have found it easy to blow away opponents. They won against the Miami Heat comfortably 19 points after a total of five players scored in double digits. Forrest led again, with 19 points.

Trent Forrest (10 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST) and the @utahjazz close out the second night of Summer League with a W.@MGMResortsIntl | #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/5ItRNRBCmb — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 10, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trent Forrest l Shooting Guard - Dakota Mathias l Small Forward - Elijah Hughes l Power Forward - Jarrell Brantley | Center - Udoka Azubuike.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers will be looking for their first win, and have an experienced squad with Jay Scrubb, Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey all playing a part in their last loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. While there might not be too many players who might be able to snag a contract due to their summer league performances, fans have also been able to check out the likes of Johnson and Jason Preston, two guards who can be expected to slot into the rotation for the upcoming NBA season.

LA Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

Key Player – Jay Scrubb

Jay Scrubb has by far been the most impressive player for the LA Clippers in the summer league so far. He has impressed with his shooting and finished with a stat line of 15 points and 10 rebounds in their last game. Scrubb played a handful of games last season and might have earned increased gametime for the upcoming season already. Regardless, Scrubb will be looking to finish the campaign with a bang, and has two more games to prove his worth.

Portland Trail Blazers take control in third quarter, win 86-66 over LA Clippers: Summer League rewind https://t.co/ldGvmDFGZn pic.twitter.com/bhS0RmapAQ — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) August 11, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jason Preston l Shooting Guard - Keon Johnson l Small Forward - Jay Scrubb l Power Forward - Amir Coffey l Center - Daniel Oturu

Jazz vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have the more impressive squad and have multiple players who have all made an impact thus far in the summer league. The LA Clippers on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign and will be looking to give gametime to prospective stars, with one eye on the upcoming season. The Utah Jazz are the clear favorites to win.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Clippers matchup

The game between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will be nationally televised in America on ESPNU and their streaming services. It will also be available to fans with a subscription to the NBA League Pass online.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar