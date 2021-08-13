5 Rookies with the best field goal shooting percentage in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far

The 2021 NBA Summer League has been extremely exciting, with rookies from the 2021 NBA draft flourishing in their pro debuts.

Most of these players have shown a tremendous amount of maturity and composure in their performances. The 2021-22 NBA season looks all set to be exciting already, thanks to these young prospects who have all the potential to become the superstars of the league in the foreseeable future.

The 2021 NBA Draft saw some really efficient shooters. Jalen Green, the #2 overall pick, has proved it so far. The Houston Rockets guard has shot 51% from the field on just 12.4 attempts per game. His ability to make an impact with limited attempts adds a lot of value to his team's overall performance. It is one of the major reasons they have been one of the best teams in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five rookies who have recorded the highest field goal percentage so far with at least 10 attempts per game in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

2021 NBA Summer League: Listing the 5 rookies with the best field goal shooting percentages so far (minimum 10 attempts per game)

#5 Aaron Wiggins - OKC Thunder (FG%: 48.1)

Aaron Wiggins #2 of the Maryland Terrapins in action

Aaron Wiggins of the OKC Thunder is the fifth most efficient field goal shooter on this list. Wiggins has been a revelation for the Thunder. He was selected 55th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and has averaged 14.5 points and five rebounds per game so far in the summer league.

Wiggins has been remarkable with his shooting, converting 6.5-of-13.5 shots per game. His three-point shot is something he will have to improve upon though, as he has only shot 11.1% from the deep on 4.5 attempts per contest.

The fake ➡ the footwork ➡ the finish



Aaron Wiggins spins inside for ✌ #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/k7BvyMX0Ny — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

#4 Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks (FG%: 51.2)

Sharife Cooper #2 of the Auburn Tigers in action

Next on the list is the Atlanta Hawks' #48 pick, Sharife Cooper. Akin to Wiggins, Cooper is also one of the few second-rounders who has really impressed with his showings so far in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He has averaged 17.7 points and an impressive nine assists per contest across three games so far.

Cooper has shot 51.2% from the field on 14.3 attempts per game from the floor. He has also converted a respectable 38.1% of his shots from the three-point line.

SHARIFE COOPER #TrueToAtlanta



21 PTS (team-high)

12 AST (game-high)

50% FG

in 33 MINS pic.twitter.com/bSXlmyG1i2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 13, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra