NBA Summer League 2021: Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 17th, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to bounce back after two losses when they take on the Utah Jazz in both teams’ final fixture of the NBA 2021 Summer league.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost against the Timberwolves in their first OT the last time around after Jaden McDaniels hit a late three to tie the game with 3.2 seconds on the clock. Paul Reed was the standout performer while highly rated prospect Isaiah Joe suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, also saw their winning streak snapped by the LA Clippers in the last game. They will not be concerned as multiple stars shone in a close loss against a squad with plenty of NBA experience.

Match Details

Fixture – Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 17th, 3:30 PM ET (Wednesday, August 18th, 1:00 AM IST).

Venue – Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz saw Trent Forrest continue his fine summer league campaign against the Clippers. He has been their standout player and looks set to make an impact with his overall offensive output in the upcoming NBA season. Udoka Azubuike, another impressive performer, has also proven to be a solid defender with good athleticism, with Elijah Hughes looking like an elite shooter in recent games for the Utah Jazz as well.

Hughes has registered an efficiency of over 46% from the 3-point zone. Finally, another player who should earn gametime for the Utah Jazz in the upcoming season is Jarrell Brantley. Brantley is also a solid shooter with good athleticism and the ability to produce regular poster blocks.

Key Player – Trent Forrest

Trent Forrest has had a standout tournament for the Utah Jazz and has averaged more than 15 points, six rebounds and almost seven assists despite only playing 28 minutes per game. Forrest went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft but has put in a lot of work over the past year, especially on his defense.

He is on a two-way contract along with G-league’s Salt Lake City Stars and will be looking to help his team back to form.

Trent Forrest takes flight ✈



He's up to 14 PTS for the @utahjazz on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/HZL4csaaBN — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trent Forrest l Shooting Guard - Dakota Mathias l Small Forward - Elijah Hughes l Power Forward - Jarrell Brantley | Center - Udoka Azubuike.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers’ losing streak appears to be a result of the experienced Tyrese Maxey not being available for the rest of the tournament. They have struggled on offense apart from the likes of Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe, who suffered a knee injury that might have put an end to his campaign as well.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

Paul Reed will lead the line again alongside Jaden Springer, who impressed last time around. Springer put up a late three to tie the game with around 15 seconds on the clock before McDaniels responded to tie the game late.

Key Player – Paul Reed

Reed put up big numbers in the last game. He finished with a statline of 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals, and played a huge part in keeping the 76ers in the game until the every end.

Reed is a versatile forward but started at the Center for the first time in the last game for the Philadelphia 76ers. His overall basketball IQ was evident as he stated after the game that he will be willing to play “any position.”

76ers PAUL REED had one of the best Summer League stat lines ever:



27 PTS

20 REB

4 AST

4 STL

4 BLK

2 3PT

64% FG

66% 3PT

100% FTpic.twitter.com/xZdFcmM015 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 16, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Frank Mason III | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Jaden Springer | F - Paul Reed | C - Filip Petrusev.

Jazz vs 76ers Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers’ are dealing with a couple of absentees and will be looking to give their young prospects some increased game time. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, have a talented roster and will be hungry to finish with a win. Resultantly, the Jazz will be the favorites for this matchup.

Where to watch the Jazz vs 76ers game?

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra