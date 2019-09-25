NBA Teams: 5 Franchises that could end with the worst record in the 2019-20 season

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 // 25 Sep 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The upcoming season will lay the foundation to many unforeseen storylines

With less than a month left before the regular season tips off, teams across the league are gearing up to make a mark for themselves, beginning with respective training camps. While the stirring offseason left with endless threads to follow, there still remain a few rare certainties that can't be given the benefit of the doubt just yet.

The aforementioned belief is directed towards the squads who grazed the bottom of the standings last season and are projected to not exhibit noticeable change this year as well. One glaring exception comes in the form of the new-look Knicks, who finished dead last in 2018-19 with a miserable 17-65 win-loss record. Having incorporated newer and younger reinforcements, this exciting mix of talent in New York seems far from the worst squad in the league anymore.

On that note, let's take a look at the potential candidates who could take their spot at the bottom of the standings when the 2019-20 season draws to a close.

#1 Phoenix Suns

The Suns were the second-worst team in the league last year

Despite the passing brilliance of TJ Warren, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton over the past few years, the lack of success for this organization screams of the fact that there is something wrong on a level that transcends just the players. As another hopeful shot at damage recovery, Phoenix's front office has managed to bag Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr to support the franchise cornerstones in Booker and Ayton.

However, time holds proof that the effort and intensity with which the Suns play basketball, often falls short of NBA standards, rendering them helpless irrespective of quality individual talent.

Moreover, the dearth of reliable role-players coming off the bench as they head into the season will only add to their offensive woes when faced with intimidating opposition. Booker and the Suns could manage only 19 wins this past season and expectedly so, they are in line for another dull showing this year.

1 / 5 NEXT