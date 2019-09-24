NBA Teams: Projecting the Los Angeles Clippers' depth chart

Patrick Beverley is among the stars that will play a big role for the Clippers this season

Back in February, the Los Angeles Clippers traded away Tobias Harris as they looked to put themselves into a position to contend for the summer's top free-agent talent. Nevertheless, even without Harris, the Clippers still qualified for the playoffs ahead of the Lakers, and the team showed plenty of promise during their 4-2 series defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite having a perfect platform to build on, it appeared for much of the summer that the Clippers would miss out on their number one target Kawhi Leonard. However, in one of the biggest shocks in recent memory, the Clippers not only managed to add Leonard but the team also completed a stunning trade for Paul George.

To complete the deal for George, the Clippers had to let go of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari - although the likes of Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green returned in free agency. Due to their off-season business, the Clippers enter the season as the favorites and possess arguably the best roster in the NBA.

So, here is the projected depth chart for the Los Angeles Clippers, including the potential starting five.

Center - Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele

Power Forward - Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless

Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Rodney McGruder

Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Amir Coffey

Projected starting line-up - Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac

On the bubble (for Training Camp)

Donte Grantham

Terry Larrier

James Palmer Jr.

Derrick Walton Jr.

Notes

The Clippers currently have 14 players on their roster with guaranteed spots, and the team is expected to work out Joakim Noah in the coming weeks. Andre Iguodala is also reported to be the Clippers' number one target, although a deal will likely depend on a buyout being agreed between the 35-year-old and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In terms of injuries, George has stepped up his return from two shoulder surgeries, although the 29-year-old is still expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. Load management will also be a priority for the Clippers as both George and Leonard have struggled with injuries over the past few years.