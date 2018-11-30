4 worst jerseys in Toronto Raptors history

The Raptors have not always had the best jerseys in the NBA

Since the unveiling of Nike's newly designed NBA jerseys, most fans are in agreement that the Raptors' uniforms are among the best in the league. The Toronto team are also well known for their famous jerseys from the past, although the franchise has also had a few notable missteps, and here we will count down the four worst jerseys in Toronto Raptors history.

#4 Home Jersey (1999-2007)

Vince Carter wearing the Raptors' longtime home jersey

This jersey would normally get a pass, although the Raptors have much higher standards than most NBA teams. For a Raptors jersey, the design is plain and boring, and it is a shame that Vince Carter had to wear it during his famous spell in Canada.

The front of the jersey is a far cry from the team's memorable uniforms that featured the huge Raptor logo, and the colors of red, silver, blue and white do not complement each other very well. Thankfully the Raptors have since refined their home kit, and it is now among the league's best.

#3 Military Night

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry both featured in the infamous uniform

While some fans love this jersey, the majority of Toronto Raptors fans believe it is one of the worst in franchise history. The theming was great, as the alternate jersey was billed as a way to honor both the American and Canadian militaries. However, while the jersey had a great theme behind it, camouflage uniforms just don't look right on an NBA court.

In addition to this, a large number of NBA fans complained that the uniform proved distracting when watching games, and ultimately the jersey has been compared unfavorably to the San Antonio Spurs' infamous camouflage design.

The Raptors should have opted for a less obvious military design, as their military night jersey will now go down as one of the worst in franchise history.

