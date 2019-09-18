NBA Today: 3 NBA Free Agents who may be forced to retire

Carmelo Anthony is among a number of veteran free agents that have yet to find a new team ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

The opening week of 2019 free agency was perhaps the most exciting in NBA history. Several of the NBA's biggest names such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler opted to switch teams, while a host of lesser stars were quickly snapped up by teams looking to contend.

However, a number of notable veteran free agents remain without teams despite the off-season quickly coming to an end. With most rosters already full ahead of training camp, free agents now face a major battle to land a new team - and here are three players that could be forced to retire.

#3 Raymond Felton

Raymond Felton has spent the past two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Raymond Felton was selected 5th overall in the 2005 NBA draft by the Charlotte Bobcats, and the point guard has enjoyed an accomplished career in the NBA. After spending five seasons in Charlotte, Felton has enjoyed spells with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Felton has spent the past two seasons with the Thunder, making a solid impact from the bench while also growing into a senior role in the locker room. However, the 35-year-old is unlikely to be offered a route back to Oklahoma City for a third season as Billy Donovan can now call upon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, and Dennis Schroder at point guard.

Felton is set to attend the Houston Rockets' upcoming minicamp, but Jeremy Lin's inability to land on a new NBA team earlier this summer demonstrated the task facing Felton to find a spot on a new roster, and the South Carolina native could be forced into retirement.

